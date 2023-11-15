Unai Emery has made Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran available for loan transfer ahead of the January window, according to a report.

Duran moved to England in January when Villa paid £18million to sign him from MLS outfit Chicago Fire. When moving to the West Midlands, the Colombian knew he would be acting as a backup to first-choice centre-forward Ollie Watkins.

In the second half of last season, Duran made 12 substitute appearances in the Premier League, though he did not manage to register a goal or assist.

He has fared better this term, having scored four times in 12 games across all competitions. Although, the winter signing has not featured since late October.

Indeed, he has been left out of the squad entirely for Villa’s recent league matches against West Ham United, Luton Town and Nottingham Forest, though he did manage to make the bench for the clash against Fulham on Sunday.

After being snubbed for the West Ham game, it was reported that Duran was ‘in dispute’ with Emery and Villa about his situation. And over the weekend, it emerged that the 19-year-old has become a ‘handful’ for Emery and his coaching staff due to his poor attitude in training.

READ MORE: Arteta happy to sacrifice top Arsenal talent in discussions for elite Aston Villa star after major price tag revealed

Football Insider have now provided an update on the situation. They claim Emery has responded to the player’s frustrating behaviour by putting him on the loan market ahead of January.

As Villa have only made him available for loan, rather than a permanent transfer, this suggests there may be some way back for Duran at Villa Park.

Jhon Duran to spend time away from Aston Villa

Although, this will largely depend on how Duran does at his temporary next club. If he manages to pick up regular game time, score goals and turn his poor attitude around, then Villa may be convinced to give him a second chance and reintegrate him back into their first team at some point in the future.

But if Duran does not improve and also ends up being a handful at his loan club, then Villa will opt to cut their losses and sell in the summer. Emery is known to be particularly ruthless when his players do not show the right attitude, and he could therefore push Villa to sign a backup striker who is less disruptive in training.

Duran might not be the only Villa player to secure a move in January. Arsenal have once again set their sights on midfielder Douglas Luiz after learning that Thomas Partey will be out until 2024 due to injury.

Although, Arsenal will have to work hard to convince Villa on a sale as they view Luiz as being integral to their project. As such, the Gunners have identified former Wolves skipper Ruben Neves as an alternative midfield option.