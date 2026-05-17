Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is pushing for the club to explore a move for Real Sociedad star Ander Barrenetxea, with sources telling TEAMtalk that the Spanish forward has emerged as one of Villa’s standout attacking options ahead of the summer transfer window.

The highly-rated Sociedad attacker is widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents currently emerging from La Liga, and his rapid development has placed him firmly on the radar of several Premier League heavyweights.

Primarily operating as an inverted left winger, Barrenetxea has drawn comparisons in Spain to a young Antoine Griezmann due to his intelligent movement, technical quality and ability to influence games both creatively and in front of goal, and the fact that they both came through the San Sebastian footballing system.

TEAMtalk understands Aston Villa have been carrying out extensive work on the 24-year-old in recent months as Emery looks to further strengthen his squad ahead of another Champions League campaign.

Sources state Emery is a huge admirer of Barrenetxea’s tactical versatility and believes the Spaniard would fit perfectly into Villa’s evolving attacking structure.

Villa’s recruitment department have closely monitored the winger throughout 2026, and the club view him as a player capable of adding greater creativity, unpredictability and technical balance in wide areas.

However, Aston Villa are far from alone in the race, and our sources have been made aware that there are more clubs than Villa starting to show strong interest in Barrenetxea, who has 46 goals and assists (28 scored, 18 assists) from his 234 appearances in the Sociedad first team…

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Aston Villa need to shatter transfer record to sign Barrenetxea

TEAMtalk can confirm Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all scouted Barrenetxea extensively this year and have been left hugely impressed by his performances in Spain.

The forward has contributed four goals and five assists during the current campaign despite Real Sociedad enduring a difficult La Liga season overall.

His form also earned him his first senior Spain call-up in March, with the winger going on to make his international debut – another major milestone in his rapidly growing career.

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, remain determined to keep hold of one of their prized assets.

Barrenetxea is under contract until 2030, and TEAMtalk understands the Basque club have no intention of encouraging offers this summer.

The Spaniard’s current deal includes a release clause worth €75m (£65.5m, $87m) and Sociedad are expected to stand firm on that valuation amid growing interest from Villa and elsewhere in the Premier League.

As a result, Villa will need to shatter their transfer record – currently set at the £52m spent on midfielder Amadou Onana – if they are to land the Sociedad star.

Despite struggling for consistency in LaLiga and currently sitting on course for an eighth-place finish, Sociedad did enjoy a major triumph this season after defeating Atletico Madrid to lift the Copa del Rey.

Barrenetxea’s performances during that run only further enhanced his reputation internally and across Europe.

Premier League clubs now increasingly believe the Spain international may be ready for the next major step in his career, although prising him away from Sociedad will not be straightforward.

Emery is also keen on a reunion with Manchester United-owned Barcelona winger Marcus Rashford at Villa Park, according to the Spanish press, though sources insist the 28-year-old has reached a very firm decision on a return to the Villans.

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