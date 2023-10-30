Emery signing at risk of Aston Villa exit in January as former club consider U-turn

Aston Villa defender Alex Moreno has become a target for his former club Real Betis as the first anniversary of them selling him to the Premier League club approaches, according to reports in Spain.

Real Betis cashed in on Moreno midway through last season, when Aston Villa offered him his first taste of Premier League action by making him the first signing of the Unai Emery era. He eventually settled into a starting role, dislodging Lucas Digne at left-back.

However, there has been a change in the hierarchy this season, largely because Moreno has been absent due to injury. Now, his future as an Aston Villa player is being called into question, ahead of the transfer window after Digne’s was as well.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Real Betis have put Moreno on their shortlist of left-back targets as they brace themselves for the sale of Juan Miranda to AC Milan in January (or the loss of him as a free agent at the end of the season).

For the time being, Moreno seems to be their second choice, since they would prefer to poach Javi Galan from Atletico Madrid. However, Galan only joined Diego Simeone’s side over the summer, so would seem to be out of reach, even if he is yet to make an impression in the Spanish capital.

Therefore, if Moreno can prove his fitness in time, he might be presented with the opportunity to make a U-turn after one year and re-join Real Betis, who only ever cashed in because Aston Villa’s bid was too high to turn down.

In his previous spell with the club, which lasted from 2019 to 2023, he made 122 appearances and scored six goals.

Moreno facing uncertain future at Aston Villa

Aston Villa still have Moreno under contract until 2026. However, he has reached the age of 30 and they risk not being able to recoup the money they invested in him.

Nonetheless, their stance on a sale is not specified in the report. Interestingly, though, Aston Villa have been linked with Sevilla’s Marcos Acuna, another left-back, by other sources.

Sevilla are cross-city rivals with Real Betis, so the Verdiblancos would be laughing if they got Moreno back and it contributed to their local foes losing Acuna.

As things stand, though, the only thing Moreno will be focusing on is his recovery. In theory, a return to a club where he spent a significant portion of his career could appeal, but until any bids arrive, it will not be happening.

READ MORE: Aston Villa have ‘serious interest’ in signing Man City, Newcastle target once labelled a midfield ‘genius’