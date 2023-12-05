Emery eyes upgrade on one of his first Aston Villa signings, who’ll now be shown door

Aston Villa are willing to offload striker Jhon Duran next month if they can find a replacement in the January transfer window, TEAMtalk has been informed.

Villa are in the market for two attacking reinforcements in next month’s transfer window as they look to boost Unai Emery’s squad following their impressive form so far this campaign.

Indeed, the Villans currently sit fourth in the Premier League, within four points of first-placed Arsenal, and are top of their Europa Conference League group by three points, having won four out of five games.

Emery is open to letting Duran leave should Villa be successful in bringing in a new forward to replace the Colombian international.

The striker has struggled to win over Emery since his arrival at the club last January from Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire.

The 19-year-old has found himself playing back-up to Ollie Watkins at Villa Park with the England international leading the line in Emery’s side.

Duran has not started a game in the Premier League so far this season, with the forward playing just 92 minutes of action in eight appearances in the top flight.

Reports have previously suggested that he found himself ‘in dispute’ with his boss during the season.

The South American has seen most of his appearances come in the Europa Conference League and he has managed to score four goals in 15 outings across all competitions so far this term.

Emery will only sanction an exit for Duran if reinforcements are added to the squad next month as he does not want to leave himself short of options as Villa maintain their push for a top-four finish this season.

