Aston Villa are ready to step up their interest in Bologna winger Jonathan Rowe as an upgrade for one of their own unwanted attackers, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk, though they now face a battle to beat Chelsea to a deal.

Unai Emery’s side have already held discussions with the Serie A outfit and view the 23-year-old London-born winger as an ideal addition to strengthen their attacking options. They understand the conditions of a deal, though sources insist they are yet to make any formal offers for the winger.

That, though, could soon change…

Rowe joined Bologna from Marseille last August in a deal worth around €18m (£15m, $20m).

The former England Under-21 international had earlier made a name for himself in the Championship with Norwich City, where his pace, direct running and ability to beat defenders caught the attention of several top clubs.

But since moving abroad and, in particular, to Italy, the left winger’s game has reached another level, helping to establish the player as one of the most exciting young talents in Serie A.

And after contributing 13 G/A (eight scored, five assists) from 43 appearances over the campaign, sources state there has been constant and growing interest in the player, with sources understanding there has been an increasing number of enquiries for Rowe in recent weeks.

While Aston Villa appear to be at the front of the queue, Chelsea have also shown significant interest and been tracking his development for over a year.

We understand that interest remains despite the record-breaking £117m agreement to sign Morgan Rogers from Villa.

Indeed, if and when they sell Alejandro Garnacho, who has been put up for sale, there may even be firm movement from the Blues, though as it stands they, too, have not made any official moves for Rowe.

Villa’s interest stems, of course, from that loss of Rogers, but also from another attacker in Leon Bailey also nearing a surprise exit…

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Bologna setting a high bar for Lowe sale

Other Premier League clubs have been monitoring the player too, underlining the growing demand for his services ahead of the new season. Sources say he is one to watch near the end of the window.

Bologna, however, are under no pressure to sell.

The Italian club value Rowe highly and are expected to demand €50m (£42.5m, $57m) for the left-sided attacker, who remains under contract until 2029.

Despite their strong position, sources close to the player indicate he would be open to a return to the Premier League, where he believes he can show his quality at the highest level.

Villa’s early and proactive approach could prove decisive if they can agree terms with Bologna.

With his blend of speed, skill and attacking threat, Rowe has all the attributes to thrive back in English football and he could see a big opportunity opening up at Villa, who can also offer him Champions League football next term.

The coming weeks will reveal whether any interested club can meet the asking price before the transfer window closes, but it is likely he is reliant on other transfer dominoes falling into place first, before any move is sealed and particularly with Bologna naming a high price for a deal.

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