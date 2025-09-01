Emi Martinez reportedly does not want an accepted move to a European side

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez is reportedly ‘not keen’ on a move to a European club after failing to move to Manchester United, despite reports Villa have accepted an offer for him.

Villa have only lost Jacob Ramsey on a permanent transfer this summer. Danger in terms of financial rules suggested the likes of Martinez and Ollie Watkins could also be in danger.

Martinez might have put himself in a sticky position, though, reportedly telling Villa he wanted out, agreeing personal terms over a move to United and not playing in his club’s most recent game.

He was one of two options for United, alongside Senne Lammens, but it’s reported the Royal Antwerp goalkeeper is the man Ruben Amorim’s side have opted for.

It was subsequently reported that Galatasaray was an option for Martinez.

However, Daily Mail Sport‘s Tom Collomosse has stated: “Emiliano Martinez not keen on moving to Galatasaray, despite correspondents in Turkey reporting that Villa had accepted an offer from Galatasaray worth £21.6million.”

Argentinian football insider Gaston Edul has reiterated Martinez won’t be leaving, as he posted Galatasaray is ‘not an option’ for the Villa man.

Lammens soon to join United

Whether there has actually been an offer for Martinez accepted by Villa is unclear, as no English outlets have picked it up.

In any case, it looks very likely that a United move will not be possible for the goalkeeper.

The total agreement for Lammens’ move to Old Trafford, totalling £22million, is widely reported to be done.

It was reported hours ago that he was flying in to have his medical, so things are moving swiftly for his transfer to be completed prior to the deadline at 7pm.

Aston Villa round-up: How Rashford helped Sancho transfer

Villa have an agreement in place for the season-long loan signing of Jadon Sancho.

According to transfer insider Graeme Bailey, former Villa loanee Marcus Rashford’s “glowing support” of the move helped to convince his Manchester United team-mate to head to Villa Park.

Villa have also landed another former United man, with Victor Lindelof confirmed to have joined on a two-year deal.

And, TEAMtalk is aware the Villans feel they’ve successfully deterred clubs from bidding for Morgan Rogers, amid his £80-100million price tag.

