Aston Villa to reward Emery favourite with new long-term deal as Leeds dream is instantly ended

Aston Villa are stepping up their efforts to secure Emiliano Buendia’s long-term future after the Argentina international transformed his fortunes under Unai Emery and established himself as a key player at Villa Park.

TEAMtalk understands Villa are keen to reward Buendia’s resurgence with a new contract, with his current deal due to expire next summer.

Interest in the 29-year-old remains, with clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia continuing to monitor his situation. Leeds United also retain their long-term interest, but Buendia is firmly focused on securing a new deal with Villa.

It marks a remarkable turnaround for a player who looked to be on his way out of the club just 18 months ago.

Buendia spent the second half of the season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen after falling down the pecking order at Villa, with his departure raising serious questions about his long-term future in the Midlands.

Upon returning to Villa Park, he was told he could leave, prompting interest from Leeds, as well as Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

However, Buendia was determined to fight for his place and prove he still had a future under Emery.

The Villa boss gave him the opportunity to force his way back into contention, and the midfielder seized it with both hands.

Buendia responded with an outstanding campaign, registering 10 goals and eight assists last season to re-establish himself as an important part of Emery’s plans.

His performances have completely changed the picture surrounding his future, with Villa now looking to ensure one of their key players is tied down to fresh terms – and ruling Leeds out the running for good and denying Whites boss Daniel Farke a chance to reunite with his former Norwich charge at Elland Road…

DON’T MISS: Aston Villa have a new superstar as Bayern Munich, Barcelona track prolific £60m playmaker

Villa line-up improved contract for Buendia

The continued interest from Turkey and Saudi Arabia underlines the options available to Buendia, while Leeds remain keen on him over the longer term. However, the Argentine’s priority is to agree a new contract and continue his career at Villa Park.

Villa are keen to reward that commitment with a long-term agreement, reflecting the midfielder’s importance to Emery and the club’s ambitions.

With his existing deal entering its final year, Villa need to secure an extension as they look to protect the future of a player who has gone from being available for transfer to an integral figure in a remarkably short period.

Buendia’s current arrangement is due to expire at the end of the current season and, given any sort of opportunity to pounce, Leeds would have made their move to bring him to Elland Road.

However, we understand a new two-and-a-half-year deal is on the table for the 29-year-old, locking him down until summer 2029, with Emery explaining last season how he rebuilt his confidence.

“When he was on loan in Germany, with Bayer Leverkusen, he didn’t achieve his confidence. He didn’t achieve minutes. He didn’t achieve numbers to recover himself, like a player he is,” Emery, speaking last year, stated.

“This year is completely different. He started so focused. He started the season very demanding, getting fit, feeling confident, playing with his skills, showing in each match he played in pre-season.

“Everything that happened around him, he deserved it because he worked hard to recover his best form as a player like he had before he was here.

“When we decided to keep him here, and he decided to stay here as well, I was confident he could get the numbers he is achieving.”

READ NEXT: Aston Villa accelerate pursuit of €50m Lyon playmaker after holding summer talks