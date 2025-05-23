Man Utd ‘serious’ about signing Aston Villa ace who WILL leave – sources

Aston Villa could lose up to three of their best players in the summer transfer window, including Emiliano Martinez, TEAMtalk understands, as Unai Emery faces a problem in convincing Marcus Rashford to make his loan deal from Manchester United permanent.

Villa have been a rising force under manager Emery. The Villans played in the UEFA Conference League last season and progressed as far as the quarter-finals of the Champions League this campaign.

The former Arsenal manager could guide Villa to Europe’s premier club competition next season, too.

The Villans are sixth in the Premier League table at the moment with 66 points from 37 games, with just one more round of matches remaining.

Villa are level on points with fifth-placed Chelsea and are a point ahead of Nottingham Forest in seventh.

However, Villa are facing a challenging summer transfer window, with Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) looming large over their ambitions.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the West Midlands club must navigate financial constraints to pursue significant signings, making player sales critical to balancing the books.

TEAMtalk understands that Martinez and homegrown midfielder Jacob Ramsey are two players who will leave, while striker Ollie Watkins is drawing interest from multiple suitors.

Villa’s PSR predicament stems from their heavy spending in recent seasons, which propelled them to Champions League qualification under Emery.

However, to comply with financial regulations and fund new signings, Villa may need to offload high-value assets.

Martinez, who won the 2022 World Cup and the Copa America in 2021 and 2024 with Argentina, is attracting interest from Saudi Pro League clubs and Manchester United, with a potential £40m transfer fee.

Sources tell us the Red Devils are a ‘serious option’ to complete a deal for the veteran stopper who’d prompt Andre Onana to be sold.

Ramsey, a versatile 23-year-old academy product, is valued at £50m and has caught the eye of Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

The English attacker’s departure would be a blow to Villa’s long-term vision.

Watkins, Villa’s talisman with 19 Premier League goals last season, is also on the radar of top clubs.

Sources indicate that bids could test Villa’s resolve, especially if they exceed £60m,

However, Emery is keen to retain the 29-year-old England international striker, and an exit for him is less likely.

Aston Villa face Marcus Rashford problem – sources

Meanwhile, a potential permanent deal for Rashford appears complicated by his preference for Barcelona and lofty wage demands

Villa signed Rashford on loan from Man Utd in the winter transfer window and would love to keep the forward for the long term.

The Villans have a £40million option in the contract and view Rashford as a potential marquee signing.

However, the 27-year-old forward prefers a move to Barcelona to signing a permanent deal with Villa.

Rashford’s £300,000-per-week wage demands further complicate matters, as Villa aim to maintain a sustainable wage structure.

With the transfer window approaching, Villa’s recruitment team faces tough decisions.

Selling Martinez and Ramsey could provide the financial flexibility needed to strengthen the squad, but losing Watkins would be a significant setback.

Villa manager Emery is keen to add more top talent this summer, but the Spanish coach may have to endure a frustrating time as the club will have to try to be smart in the market.

