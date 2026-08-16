Juventus closing in on Emi Martinez with Aston Villa set to sign exciting £30m replacement

Juventus have stepped up their pursuit of Emi Martinez with a fresh and improved offer for the Aston Villa goalkeeper, as Unai Emery’s side close in on a deal for an exciting replacement, TEAMtalk sources have revealed.

TEAMtalk revealed on Saturday that Juventus had made an approach for the Argentina international and we can now confirm that the Turin giants have followed that up with a €10million (£8.5m / $11.6m) proposal, including €2.5million in potential add-ons.

Talks between Juventus and Villa are now ongoing and the Italian club are pushing hard to get the deal done.

Martinez had already agreed personal terms with Juventus earlier this summer when the two clubs came close to reaching an agreement, only for negotiations to stall over the transfer fee.

At that stage, Juventus were unwilling to go beyond around €7.5million, but they have now increased their proposal and are determined to land the 33-year-old.

Villa would prefer a deal based more heavily on guaranteed money rather than add-ons, but TEAMtalk understands the overall value of Juventus’ new offer is now much closer to the level required to get an agreement.

Martinez’s camp are aware that the goalkeeper is now close to finally securing the move to Turin he wanted earlier this summer, with the player preparing for the possibility of travelling to Italy within the next 48 hours.

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Aston Villa set to replace Martinez with Suzuki

The developments have come after Juventus’ planned move for Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki collapsed when Paris Saint-Germain pulled out of their agreement for the Japan international.

That has pushed Juventus firmly back towards Martinez and their renewed bid underlines their determination to get the deal completed.

Ironically, Suzuki is now set to become Martinez’s replacement at Villa Park.

TEAMtalk understands Villa remain in negotiations with Parma over the Japan international, with the Italian club seeking the £30million package they had previously agreed with PSG.

Those talks are progressing towards an agreement and Suzuki is understood to be happy with the move, particularly with the opportunity to play Champions League football.

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