Aston Villa ace nears ‘total agreement’ with Juventus; Man City star lined up as replacement

Aston Villa goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez, is ‘very close’ to sealing a ‘total agreement’ with Juventus, and TEAMtalk can reveal which players Unai Emery is sizing up as the successor, with a Manchester City man keenly admired.

If Martinez is to leave Aston Villa this summer, he’s certainly going out on the right note. The veteran stopper, 33, helped Villa win the Europa League last term, which was also the club’s first major honour since winning the League Cup three decades ago in 1996.

Martinez will go down as one of Villa’s greats in the Premier League era. However, all good things must come to an end and per the latest from Matteo Morreto, that end is now near.

Earlier this week, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed Juventus had switched the focus of their search for a new starting goalkeeper to Martinez after Liverpool blocked the sale of Alisson Becker.

“Juventus want Martínez as priority target for GK position after Alisson deal off,” declared Romano on X.

“Talks have started to ask about price and contract details, high salary but Juve keen to explore move. Another option remains Spurs GK [Guglielmo] Vicario.”

And according to a fresh update from Morreto – who works closely with Romano – Martinez is nearing an agreement on personal terms with the Serie A giant.

“Juventus is very close to a total agreement with Emiliano Martínez on the contract,” reported Morreto on X.

“The deal is truly one step away, and soon new contacts between the parties to define every detail 100 percent while awaiting the negotiations with Aston Villa to heat up.”

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Aston Villa want James Trafford to replace Emiliano Martinez

Clearly, a direct replacement for the Villa starter must be signed, and TEAMtalk can reveal the identities of the goalkeepers coming under consideration.

First up is Man City’s James Trafford, with the England international desperate to play regularly after being blindsided by City’s late move for Gianluigi Donnarumma last summer.

City appreciate the difficult position they put Trafford in with their Italian coup, and won’t stand in his way if suitable offers are received.

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, detailed Villa’s interest on Tuesday, stating: “Aston Villa also remain firmly in contention for the goalkeeper’s signature.

“With uncertainty surrounding Emiliano Martínez, who is the subject of a move to Juventus, Trafford has emerged as a strong candidate to replace the Argentine should that deal materialise.

“Indeed, Villa’s ambitious project under Unai Emery makes them an attractive destination for the young shot-stopper.”

Another of our transfer reporters, Graeme Bailey, has been told Villa fans should keep an eye on Robin Risser at Lens, and even Carl Rushworth of Brighton.

Rushworth was Coventry City’s starting goalkeeper during their promotion-winning campaign last term via the loan route.

There have also been reports in France claiming Spurs have made an enquiry into the potential signing of Lucas Chevalier at PSG.

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