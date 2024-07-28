Everton have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips, with Aston Villa reportedly submitting an offer for the midfielder.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk earlier this week that Everton have held talks with the England international’s representatives and the Cityzens over a potential move.

The Toffees are looking to bring in a replacement for Amadou Onana, who, ironically, has just made a £50m switch to Aston Villa.

Villa are also keen on Phillips, with Unai Emery keen to build a squad with plenty of depth as he prepares for Champions League football in the coming season.

Phillips has made just 31 appearances for Man City since joining them from Leeds for £45m in 2022 and Pep Guardiola is keen to sell him this summer.

Everton’s preference would be to sign the 28-year-old on loan with an option to buy, but the Cityzens are reluctant to sanction another loan if it doesn’t include an obligation to buy.

But that hasn’t deterred Villa who have reportedly submitted a loan offer for Phillips, making them the first club to make a concrete move in the race.

Aston Villa plot Kalvin Phillips move

According to Football Insider, Villa have submitted an official loan offer to Man City to take Phillips on a season-long loan.

Phillips is reportedly pushing to leave the Cityzens after enduring a very disappointing two years with the club, and a poor six-month loan with West Ham last season.

As mentioned, Man City’s preference would be to sell Phillips or have an obligation to buy included in any loan, but the report suggests they will accept another loan if there is no alternative.

The former Leeds man is on an eye-watering £150,000-per-week wage at the Etihad which has made it very difficult for Guardiola’s side to sell him.

None of his suitors are willing to match that and therefore, Phillips would have to agree to a significant pay cut to seal a permanent exit.

Another loan, therefore, seems the most likely option for him and the chance to play Champions League football with Villa could tempt him.

But with the likes of Onana, John Ross Barkley, Boubacar Kamara, and Enzo Barrenechea already in Emery’s squad, a move to Everton could mean Phillips plays more minutes.

It will be interesting to see if the Toffees respond with a concrete loan offer for Phillips in the coming days, as Sean Dyche believes he could get back to his best at Goodison Park.

