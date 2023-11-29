Aston Villa have identified Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed as a potential replacement for Douglas Luiz should they be forced to sell, TEAMtalk has learned.

Aston Villa have had a superb season thus far under manager Unai Emery and are keen to keep pushing as they sit fourth in the Premier League table and are firmly in the battle for Champions League qualification.

Their good form has not gone unnoticed, and their players are being eyed up by some of the league’s giants for a potential move.

Mikel Arteta has been a long-time fan of midfielder Douglas Luiz and he tops the list for Arsenal as they attempt to add depth to the squad.

Villa are extremely cautious about selling a key player mid-season but they have added a few names to a list of potential replacements.

One player who has caught the eye and is on Villa’s list is Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed who has been impressive for the French side this season. The Ghanaian is being watched by numerous teams around Europe and the chances of a move in the next few months are high according to sources.

Aston Villa have been one club identified as admirers and have had scouts present to watch the 23-year-old playing this season.

This year has seen him make his Champions league debut, where he has been his side’s standout player against the likes of Arsenal. So far this term, the midfielder has made 17 appearances across all competitions and has been in the starting lineup for 14 of those outings.

READ MORE: Liverpool battle Aston Villa for potential La Liga freebie, with attacker ‘tempted’ by both clubs

Villa told £30m-plus will seal deal

The Ghana international has been an ever-present since signing for the Ligue 1 side in the summer of 2022 from Clermont Foot in a deal worth £4million. He signed a new deal this summer that expires in June 2028.

His value has risen significantly in recent months, and it will take £30million to convince Lens to part with him in the middle of the season. The new deal was handed out as a protection of their asset with sources within Lens expecting to lose him sooner rather than later.

His talent has been noted by multiple clubs and he has been watched by sides from England, Italy and Spain over the course of this campaign. If Emery is keen to land him they may be forced to move in January as he will be destined to move in the summer according to those close to the player.

An exciting window awaits Villa fans as they try to break into the domain of the “big six” and play in Europe’s biggest competitions. Douglas Luiz will be one of the sagas of the summer and his exit could pave the way for Abdul Samed to come into Villa Park.

DON’T MISS: Exclusive: Kieran Tierney in line for permanent Arsenal exit; Celtic, Aston Villa on high alert