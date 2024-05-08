Exclusive: Aston Villa transfer talks begin as ambitious club look to seal deal for 20 y/o talent

League One new boys Stockport County are in talks with Aston Villa over a permanent deal for attacker Louie Barry, TEAMtalk understands.

Barry has spent this season on loan at Stockport and he helped them win promotion by winning the League Two title.

The 20-year-old impressed during his time at Edgeley Park despite missing a huge chunk of the season with a hamstring injury.

The former England U18 international still managed to score nine goals and provide four assists in 20 appearances in League Two.

Barry has become a fan favourite among the Hatters’ support base and would be a popular signing for the club.

Stockport want Villa striker to make loan permanent

TEAMtalk can confirm that Stockport are keen to bring Barry back to the club on a permanent basis this summer as they plan for life in League One.

However, we understand that they could face competition for his signature with several Championship clubs monitoring his situation at Villa Park.

Barry’s loan move to Stockport was his fifth loan stint away from Aston Villa following spells at Ipswich, Swindon, MK Dons and Salford and he is unlikely to break into Unai Emery’s first-team plans next season at Villa Park.

The player himself has said that he feels a great connection with the fans at Stockport and he has been delighted to be part of their League Two Championship-winning team.

“Seeing everyone at the Colchester game was probably one of the most enjoyable days I’ve had,” Barry told club media last month.

“I feel a real connection since I’ve been here and that just solidified it. I felt at home when I came back, everyone welcomed me, the fans, the players, the staff – it was amazing and I just can’t wait to be back playing in front of the fans again.”

Considered one of the brightest young prospects in the country, Barry began his career at West Brom before joining Spanish giants Barcelona in the summer of 2019.

Earmarked for big future

Barry became the first English player to play in the Barcelona academy and won the Spanish Under-19 league title before signing for Aston Villa for £880,000 in early 2020.

He scored on his senior debut in the 4-1 defeat by Liverpool in a FA Cup third-round tie in January 2021, but he has failed to figure for the first-team since.

Barry is qualified to play for either England or the Republic of Ireland and has played age-group internationals for both countries.

He is yet to make a call on his international future and it is unclear if he has been contacted by either association.