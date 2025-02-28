Dusan Vlahovic is increasingly likely to leave Juventus this summer and Aston Villa have joined Arsenal in the race for his signature, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Serbian international’s contract with Juventus expires in 2026, negotiations over an extension are currently at a standstill and clubs are keeping a close eye on his situation.

Juventus are open to offering Vlahovic a new deal but only on lower terms than his current salary of around £215,000 per week. As a result, he looks set to leave the Bianconeri this summer.

As we have previously reported, Arsenal were the club most interested in signing Vlahovic in the January transfer window, but ultimately decided against a move.

We understand that Vlahovic remains on Arsenal’s shortlist and sources state he is ‘one of Mikel Arteta’s favourites’, alongside RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

However, in a major development, Aston Villa, who are on the hunt for a new n0. 9 to replace Jhon Duran, have identified Vlahovic as a target for the summer.

Villa are yet to make any formal enquiries, but sources state that the interest in Vlahovic is ‘concrete’ and Unai Emery’s side are seriously considering an approach in the summer.

Vlahovic’s entourage have worked hard in recent weeks, offering the player to many clubs around Europe, such as Newcastle, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and Marseille.

So far, none of those clubs have indicated that they are keen to move for Vlahovic in the summer, but Villa are interested and could swoop for his signature.

They sold Duran to Al-Nassr for around £65m last month. The loan signing of Marcus Rashford from Manchester United has helped fill the void somewhat – the agreement includes a £40m option to buy.

But Rashford has been utilised on the left-wing by Emery so far, even if he can play as a striker when required, so it would make sense for Villa to sign a new centre-forward to compete with Ollie Watkins in the summer.

The Midlands club are fighting for Champions League qualification and in any case are likely to be playing some form of European football next term – something that’s appealing to Vlahovic.

The race for the Juventus striker is wide open at this stage but with Villa and Arsenal both keeping close tabs on the situation the Premier League duo could battle for his signature in the coming months.

Sources state that a bid of around £50m would be enough to sign Vlahovic, who has scored 55 goals in 133 appearances for Juventus so far.

