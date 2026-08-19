Al-Hilal are growing in confidence that they can strike a deal to bring Ollie Watkins to Saudi Arabia in the coming days after Fabrizio Romano revealed why the striker is keen to make the move, and while a first bid looks set to be rejected, Unai Emery has already decided on his replacement at Villa Park.

Watkins has been with Aston Villa since a bargain £28m move from Brentford in summer 2020, with the striker going on to score an impressive 108 goals in 278 appearances for the club.

Thriving under the management of Emery, Watkins enjoyed his best-ever season in the Midlands last time around as he netted 21 times in 55 appearances as Villa ended a wait of 30 years to win a major trophy with success in the Europa League.

However, we exclusively revealed on Tuesday that Saudi superpower Al-Hilal are confident of striking a deal to bring the 30-year-old to the Middle East this summer following talks with his agent.

And while Al-Hilal had also spoken to both the representatives of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen, they look set to strike gold for Watkins after sources explained that Villa were open to his sale for the right price.

Now, in an update on his YouTube channel, Romano has revealed that Watkins is keen to make the move and has also backed up our claims that Villa are prepared to sell.

“Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia have sent an official bid to Aston Villa worth, according to my information, a €45m package for Ollie Watkins. That’s a very interesting story because now Al-Hilal are going very strong for Ollie Watkins,” he said.

“The €45m includes add-ons, so it’s a total package of €45m (£38.5m, $52m). My understanding is that Aston Villa want more to get the deal done, but this is the third time Al-Hilal have approached them. Al-Hilal are expected to continue this negotiation.”

On Watkins’ own desires to make the move and revealing why he wants to quit Aston Villa, Romano added: “My understanding is that the player wants the move. Ollie Watkins is open to going to Saudi Arabia. He believes that this could be an opportunity financially.”

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Romano: Emery has decided his replacement for Ollie Watkins

If Villa are to sell – and as we revealed on Tuesday, they are open to his sale for the right price – Romano says Al-Hilal will need to increase their initial offer for the 24-cap England striker.

“It’s also a very big club in Saudi Arabia, so it’s not a normal club. Al-Hilal is a really, really important club. Watkins is keen on the move, and Aston Villa are negotiating.

“At the moment, the €45m package is still not enough to convince Aston Villa, but the negotiation is still ongoing. The situation is open.”

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on July 23, Emery is keen to reunite with Nicolas Jackson this summer, having worked with the Senegalese striker at Villarreal.

Our same report also confirmed Emery’s desire to sign Alejandro Garnacho, which has since gone through, with sources also confirming interest in Jackson, who Chelsea are open to selling, but who they value at a minimum £65m (€76m, $88m).

Confirming our exclusive story from close to a month ago, Romano continued: “If Ollie Watkins goes to Al-Hilal, one of the names under consideration, not the only one, is Nicolas Jackson,” Romano added.

“Jackson was a target for Aston Villa already in summer 2025. Unai Emery used to work with Nico Jackson at Villarreal, and the connection between them is very good.

“Aston Villa share a very good relationship with Chelsea. Don’t forget the Morgan Rogers deal and don’t forget the Alejandro Garnacho deal, so the relationship is very good.

“Nico Jackson could be a target for Aston Villa. Remember that Jackson to Aston Villa could only happen on a permanent transfer because Villa cannot loan another player from Chelsea due to Premier League regulations.”

Meanwhile, reports from the continent have claimed Villa have enquired over the availability of an AC Milan striker to fill the imminent void left by Watkins.

Transfers between Chelsea and Villa have been commonplace this summer, with Garnacho and Morgan Rogers already trading places.

On that move, Emery believes he can help the Argentine winger reach the next level at Villa Park, while Rogers has given five reasons for moving to Stamford Bridge in a record £117m deal.