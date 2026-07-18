According to reports, Aston Villa have fended off competition to sign Bayern Munich star Joao Palhinha, who is ‘travelling today’ to ‘finalise’ a move.

Aston Villa have been active in the transfer market this summer, having sold Youri Tielemans and Donyell Malen to raise funds.

Unai Emery’s side seemingly need to offset their spending on signings with costly sales, and we have reported that they could sell two more players to Arsenal in a significant double deal.

But the Villans have been busy working on incomings, having already signed Johan Manzambi and Modou Kéba Cissé.

It has also been revealed that former Brighton star Pervis Estupinan will be their third signing as a replacement for Paris Saint-Germain-bound Lucas Digne. Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the experienced left-back has ‘agreed personal terms’ ahead of his move to Villa Park.

They have also struck a deal to sign Joao Gomes from Wolves, and Palhinha looks set to be their fifth summer signing after Tottenham opted against making his move permanent after last season’s loan.

Palhinha was one of Tottenham’s top performers last season, but they ended their interest after signing Sandro Tonali and Matheus Fernandes.

This has opened the door for Aston Villa, and we revealed that they are pushing to sign him as part of a statement triple deal.

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Joao Palhinha ‘travelling today’ to complete Aston Villa move

Now, Portuguese outlet A Bola have reported that Palhinha is set to ‘travel today’ to England to ‘finalise’ his move to Aston Villa.

Aston Villa are said to have ’emerged as a force’ to beat Benfica to sign Palhinha, while Correio da Manha say the deal has ‘progressed rapidly’ in recent days and the Premier League club have agreed to sign on loan with a 25 million euro (around £21m) option to buy.

After Palhinha, Aston Villa could sign a winger to replace star performer Morgan Rogers, who is attracting serious interest from Arsenal.

Earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Villans have ‘started working’ on signing a new winger this summer.

Romano said on X: ‘Aston Villa have started working on new top winger after Manzambi and João Gomes deals while working on Estupinan at LB.

‘New winger targeted by #AVFC as Arsenal are prepared to attack for Morgan Rogers.’

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