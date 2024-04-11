The five star players Aston Villa may have to sell this summer, including Arsenal and Man Utd targets

Aston Villa may have to sell Ezri Konsa, Douglas Luiz and Ollie Watkins in the summer transfer window.

While Aston Villa are enjoying a brilliant season on the pitch, they are still making significant losses off the pitch.

Villa recently reported pre-tax losses of £119.6million across the 12-month period leading up to June 2023, sparking fears that they may have to offload players to stay compliant with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

The PSR regulations permit teams to lose a maximum of £105million over a three-year period. Everton and Nottingham Forest recently fell foul of the regulations and have subsequently been docked points by the Premier League.

“Aston Villa have invested significant sums and now face big losses,” football finance expert Kieran Maguire told Football Insider.

“They have had the £100million Jack Grealish sale to Manchester City as a get-out-of-jail-free card for three seasons. But that expires on 30 June 2024 and so will no longer be accounted for.

“They do have some desirable playing assets so it’s now a case of acting smart. But they will probably have to sell to buy in the upcoming summer window.“

We’ve taken a look at five brilliant players that Villa may have to sell in the summer in order to balance the books.

Douglas Luiz

Since joining Villa from Manchester City in 2019, Luiz has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

“Douglas is playing very good and he improves a lot,” Unai Emery said. “His commitment is amazing. I am very happy with him and I want to keep him, of course.

“I think he’s happy with us, his commitment with his national team and his performances are amazing, fantastic. I want him.”

But Villa’s financial situation means they may have no choice but to sell the 25-year-old, who is reportedly valued at around £100million.

Arsenal are long-term admirers of the Brazil international and they submitted three unsuccessful bids for him in the summer of 2022.

According to reports, the Gunners may make a fresh attempt to sign Luiz at the end of the season as they look to replace the injury-prone Thomas Partey.

Barcelona are also interested in the midfielder and sporting director Deco has reportedly travelled to England on several occasions to watch him in action.

Ollie Watkins

Watkins is enjoying a brilliant season at Villa Park and his form is a big reason why they have their sights set on Champions League qualification.

The England international has registered 18 goals and 10 assists in 30 appearances in the top flight, making him the first Villa player to ever record 28 goal involvements in a single Premier League season.

He’s also scored six goals in the UEFA Europa Conference League, helping Emery’s side book their place in the quarter-finals.

While Villa are not actively looking to offload the 28-year-old, reports suggest that they would consider offers in the region of £75million.

A lot of clubs will be in the market for a striker in the summer transfer window, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Watkins has previously admitted his “dream” move would be to Arsenal, having grown up as a Gunners fan who idolised Thierry Henry.

Special teams. Special plays. Special player. All 28 of Ollie Watkins' @PremierLeague goal involvements so far this season ☝️ pic.twitter.com/BuKsARGh84 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 9, 2024

Jacob Ramsey

A Villa academy graduate, Ramsey progressed through the youth ranks and made his first-team debut in the 2018/19 campaign.

He’s since made over 100 appearances for his boyhood club, winning their Young Player of the Season award in 2021/22 and 2022/23.

According to The Athletic, Newcastle United made an approach for the 22-year-old in the January transfer window. Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich are among the other sides to have expressed an interest in Ramsey.

“Jacob Ramsey is a very important player,” Emery said in January. “He grew up here in the academy. His progression is clear and getting better. I want to keep him here with us.

“Teams maybe involved in the possibility to sign him, because he has big potential with Aston Villa and England, 100 per cent.”

Villa succeeded in retaining his services for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign but they may have to reconsider their stance in the summer.

They reportedly value Ramsey at £50million and any fee received for the academy graduate could be banked as pure profit under PSR rules.

Ezri Konsa

Konsa has spent the last five seasons at Villa Park, having joined the club from Brentford in a £12million deal in the summer of 2019.

The defender, who can play as a right-back or centre-back, is thriving under Emery and has been an ever-present in Villa’s back four.

His impressive form was recognised by England manager Gareth Southgate in the most recent international break as he was handed two caps against Brazil and Belgium.

According to Football Transfers, Manchester United are also big admirers of the 26-year-old and could pursue a deal in the summer transfer window.

If given the choice, Villa would prefer to keep the England international, who is under contract with the club until the summer of 2028.

But a bid in the region of £50million would test Villa’s resolve and they may be forced to cash in on him at the end of the season.

Leon Bailey

Bailey joined Villa from Bayer Leverkusen in a £25million deal in 2021 and has since developed into one of the most dangerous wingers in the Premier League.

The Jamaica international has been integral to Villa’s success in 2023/24, registering 12 goals and 11 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.

Despite signing a new long-term contract at Villa Park in February, he has revealed that he would find it hard to turn down a move to a ‘big six’ side.

“You have big teams in England, they call themselves the big six. The Arsenals and the Chelseas, for example,” Bailey said on the Let’s Be Honest Podcast.

“It has always been my dream to play in the Premier League and I am right now. Who wouldn’t want to go to a massive team? Especially coming out of Jamaica, do you know how big that is for the country? Especially being who I am as well.

“It would shine more light and that has been my focus whenever overseas. It is to use my platform to be able to shine a light on the country and the young talents. It’s difficult for us Jamaicans to even make it to Europe.”

A big-money transfer in the summer would potentially suit both parties, allowing Bailey to get his dream move and helping Villa avoid any PSR sanctions.

