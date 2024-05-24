Former Liverpool man to quit Aston Villa and accept huge pay cut to return to boyhood club

Coutinho hasn't hit the heights of his Anfield spell during his time at Aston Villa

Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho reportedly wants out of the Premier League with a return to Brazil on the cards for the 31-year-old former Liverpool star.

Coutinho is said to be flying to Brazil to accelerate talks with his boyhood club Vasco da Gama.

Aston Villa have no plans to use Coutinho going forward and may be willing to release the former Barcelona playmaker on a free transfer.

Band has reported that the Champions League winner has booked a flight to Brazil this weekend and has also made contact with a former Vasco teammate in a bid to convince him to return to the club which sealed its return to the top-flight in 2022.

Coutinho has reported back in at Villa Park after a loan spell at Al-Duhail this season but has been told that he is welcome to talk to other clubs as Aston Villa deem him surplus to requirements even with a Champions League campaign looming next season.

It seems that a return to Vasco Da Gama would be more of a passion project than a payday for Coutinho, considering the club aren’t really close to adding to their four Brazilian league titles any time soon and likely won’t be able to match his Aston Villa wages.

He has made just 43 appearances for Aston Villa contributing six goals and three assists in that time.

A return home on the cards for Coutinho

Coutinho came up through the ranks at Vasco before a loan spell at Inter Milan launched his career in Europe.

He spent just under five years at Anfield where he became a cult figure for Liverpool fans before moving on to major league success with Bayern Munich and enjoying a mixed spell at Barcelona.

After a dazzling first spell in the Premier League his second stint was a bit of a let down, with younger hungrier talents preferred ahead of the Brazilian.

Coutinho is rumoured to have been in touch with former Vasco teammate Josef de Souza Dias who is currently on the books of Istanbul Basaksehir to sound out a possible reunion between the hometown heroes in Rio de Janeiro.

His agent has reportedly told Cruzeiro that Coutinho will give preference to a return to Vasco Da Gama when the Brazilian transfer window opens on 10 July.

Coutinho has kept the option to move to Cruzeiro open should his proposed move to Vasco fall apart.

