Future of top Aston Villa star thrust into doubt after reported fall-out with Unai Emery

Youri Tielemans’ long-term future at Aston Villa is in big doubt after a reported fall-out with Villa Park boss manager Unai Emery.

The 26-year-old, who swapped Leicester for Villa in a high-profile free transfer over the summer, has yet to start a Premier League match for Emery’s side and is said to be unhappy at his bench role.

And now it’s reported that the Belgian wants to move on in January due to his difficult relationship with the Spaniard.

Football Insider claims that the pair have struggled to hit it off and that Tielemans has already told his inner circle he wants out at the earliest opportunity.

The former Foxes star only penned a four-year deal at Villa Park after walking away from the King Power following Leiceter’s relegation.

However, things have not gone to plan, with Tielemans so far featuring in every Premier League but only from the bench.

He has, though, started four of Villa‘s five games in the Europa Conference League and Carabao Cup.

Tielemans has previously voiced his opinion on his lack of opportunities under Emery, when speaking before the last international break.

Tielemans wants more Villa starts

He told Belgian reporters, as quoted by Birmingham Live, that his situation at Villa Park is “not pleasant”.

Football Insider adds that the midfielder revealed he told manager Unai Emery that “I came to Villa to play” – and insisted the Spaniard’s response to the situation “doesn’t help me move forward”.

Tielemans has been forced to watch on from the bench as Douglas Luiz, Boubacar Kamara and John McGinn have excelled in Emery’s three-man central midfield.

Jacob Ramsey will also likely jump ahead of Tielemans in the midfield pecking order when he returns from the injury that has seen him feature only three times this season.

Villa are back in action on October 22 when they host West Ham in the Premier League.

