Gabriel Sara is once again on Aston Villa’s radar as they seek to strengthen a midfield that is seemingly falling apart at the seams – and the Brazilian could be one of two new arrivals that Unai Emery looks to make in the coming days and with a £35m double deal now in their sights.

Villa enjoyed a hugely successful 2025-26 season, winning the Europa League and qualifying for Champions League football once again.

However, before a single ball has been kicked in anger, Unai Emery‘s side have had a number of setbacks ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Manchester United completed the £35m deal of 29-year-old midfielder Youri Tielemans on Tuesday after they met his release clause.

His Belgian teammate Amadou Onana suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) rupture while on World Cup duty earlier this month and fellow Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara is still out with a serious knee injury he sustained in January.

At times last season, that trio, arguably, made up the best midfield in the Premier League but the picture looks quite different midway through the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Villa were leading the hunt to sign Brazilian playmaker and Galatasaray midfielder Sara this summer.

The former Norwich City man, who made his way to the Turkish giants back in 2024, has since scored eight goals and added 15 assists in 87 games for his current club.

Now, Sporx claim that Villa are once again keeping tabs on the 27-year-old in light of Tielemans’ sudden departure to Old Trafford.

They state that Villa plan to make an offer of around £25.5m for his services, even though his reported current value is approximately £23m.

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Sara, whose current deal with Galatasaray runs until 2029, joined the Turkish team for around £15m two years ago and so far, he has proven to be a shrewd acquisition.

The Brazilian has kicked on from his Norwich playing days and now he could be inching closer to playing in the Premier League for the first time.

If he joins the Villans, Sara could play alongside former Brighton left-back Pervis Estupinan, who has failed to fire at AC Milan following his 2025 move to the Serie A outfit.

The Ecuadorian international swapped Brighton for Milan in a deal worth up to £16m but after struggling for game time, he has been linked with his old Villarreal boss Emery and Villa Park.

Reports suggest Villa have tabled a bid worth up to £10m but Milan are hoping for a fee closer to the £15m mark.

If signed, the 28-year-old could replace Frenchman Lucas Digne, who is said to be wanted by Paris Saint-Germain for £10m.

Estupinan would compete with Ian Maatsen at Villa if a deal is struck but for now, a number of players’ futures remain far from certain.

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