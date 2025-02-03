Gary Neville has detailed a plethora of reasons as to why Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford will be a huge success at Aston Villa.

Rashford joined Aston Villa on Sunday via a six-month loan agreement that contains an option to buy worth £40m. The full terms in that deal – including the extremely one-sided salary split – can be found here.

Undoubtedly the most eye-catching element within the initial loan is Aston Villa have agreed to absorb a minimum of 75 per cent of Rashford’s gigantic £325,000-a-week wages.

The 75 per cent figure can also rise as high as 90 per cent of Rashford’s salary pending performance-related objectives. As such, Villa could be on the hook for as much as £292,500 of Rashford’s weekly wages if he succeeds at Villa Park.

And one figure within the game who believes Rashford can be a roaring success at Villa is Man Utd legend, Gary Neville.

“It had to happen,” began Neville when speaking on Sky Sports on Sunday. “He had to get out of the club. He’s been battered in the last few weeks by his manager. That’s the only person who matters in football – your coach.

“I think some of the statements from Ruben Amorim towards him have been brutal, emphatically saying that he doesn’t want him. I don’t see how there’s any way back after the comments made.

“But moving on to the question about Villa, I think there are a number of things in Rashford’s favour.

“He’s going to a far better team at this moment in time. He’s going to a coach who’s world class, which I think is a real opportunity for him.

“I think it puts pressure on Marcus to perform for Unai Emery because if you don’t play for him then you sort of say ‘okay, Ruben Amorim might be the problem, Erik ten Hag might be the problem’… Unai Emery can’t be a problem for Marcus Rashford, he has to play well for him.

“And the other thing is the style of play and the way in which Villa play I think could suit Marcus Rashford as well.

“So maybe the spotlight won’t be on him as much as at Manchester United, but there’s certainly still be a lot of attention.

“They’re in a lot of competitions are Villa and they’ve still got a lot to play for and it’s a real opportunity for Marcus.”

When asked how Rashford will respond to playing under Emery who is known for being very controlling and demanding of his players, Neville explained why that is exactly what Rashford needs at this stage in his career.

“That absolutely sounds like what he needs,” added Neville. “The last thing Rashford needs at this moment in time is someone to say ‘go on, go and enjoy yourself.’

“Rashford needs to have discipline in his game. He needs to be coached, he needs to make sure that the team know exactly what it is they want from him.

“Unai Emery will do that, he’s an absolutely amazing coach. He’s exactly what Marcus Rashford needs and what he’s got to do is buy into it.”

Marcus Rashford red flag already raised

Respected journalist, Henry Winter, provided his detailed assessment of the transfer prior to its official confirmation.

Winter made a strong case for why Rashford to Villa is a ‘great opportunity’ for the player and may end up benefiting all parties involved – including Man Utd.

However, Winter also revealed the current expectation is Rashford will commute down to Villa Park and the club’s Bodymoor Heath training centre every day rather than relocate to the midlands.

In Winter’s eyes, that could be a sign Rashford isn’t fully committed to Villa and the fantastic opportunity he’s been handed could be sabotaged by none other than himself.

“Aston Villa offers a fantastic relaunching opportunity for Marcus Rashford if he responds to Unai Emery’s demands in and out of possession,” wrote Winter on X.

“Emery’s a very detailed technical and tactical coach who can bring the best out of underperforming individuals. If there are no last-minute hitches in the loan deal, Rashford will be playing in front of the Holte End which will expect total commitment. If he delivers, Villa fans will love him.

“His pace, directness and goal threat, cutting in from the left will be a useful asset for Villa. They need reinforcements and options because of the European workload and Jhon Duran’s exit. He will need a couple of games to regain match sharpness but Rashford is fitter than depicted.

“He’s let his career drift over the past two years but there’s still a good player there. Anyone who has scored 139 goals in 426 games for United, and 17 goals in 60 for England, clearly has quality. It’s all down to Rashford now. His character and ability are being questioned. He has to seize this chance.

“Villa are a distinguished club with a fine history and an exciting future thanks to Emery, Monchi and the owners. Villa Park is a special place, raucous and rocking, when the team are flying. It’s all there for Rashford, the stage, the support, the manager, the Champions League.

“He’s only 27. He’s desperate to get back in the England squad – a tall order given the attacking quality Thomas Tuchel can call upon (not least Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers). But Rashford has to deliver for club first before even dreaming about an England recall.

“It’s been clear for two months that Rashford was going to leave United. Whatever the reasons – a combination of tactical, PSR, effort – a parting of the ways makes sense for club and player.

“It’s a loan but hard to see Rashford returning. Ruben Amorim can get on with his important rebuilding job without the distraction of another saga.

“Eventually freeing up Rashford’s wages will allow significant reinvestment in squad – at centre-forward.

“One caveat: the suggestion is that Rashford will commute to Bodymoor Heath. Really, he should move away from Manchester, closer to the training ground and Villa Park.

“Rashford has to pour every minute, and every ounce of energy, into this great opportunity at Villa.”