Aston Villa learn electric 25y/o winger can be signed at mega £35m discount

Aston Villa retain their interest in Sporting CP star Geny Catamo and will be able to land him in a cut-price deal this summer, according to a report.

Catamo is a 25-year-old winger who mainly likes to cut inside from the right flank on his stronger left foot. He has represented numerous Portuguese clubs, including Sporting, Maritimo and Vitoria Guimaraes.

Catamo had opportunities to leave Sporting last summer, with both Aston Villa and Fenerbahce making contact for him.

Catamo ultimately stayed at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, and he has since registered six goals and four assists in 27 matches for Sporting this term.

As per Portuguese newspaper Record, the Primeira Liga giants have managed to tie their player down to a new contract running until June 2029.

Sporting have nearly doubled Catamo’s wages to reward him for his great performances this season.

Catamo’s exit clause still sits at €60million (£52m / $71m), though it is mainly designed to stop him from joining one of their rivals on the cheap.

Sporting are willing to sell the Mozambique international to clubs elsewhere in Europe for a far more reasonable price, knowing they can still make good profit on him.

Indeed, the report explains how Villa can snare Catamo if they launch a €20m (£17m / $24m) bid this summer. That is a huge £35m discount.

Catamo will need to continue putting up regular goals and assists if Villa are to return for him. Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are also keen, while there is interest from clubs in Spain, Germany, Italy and France, too.

Catamo could replace one of three stars

Catamo could arrive at Villa Park amid uncertainty over several of Unai Emery’s current forwards, such as Jadon Sancho, Harvey Elliott and Leon Bailey.

Sancho is on loan at Villa from Manchester United, but it remains to be seen whether he will join the club permanently.

Elliott is also on loan, though Villa have no intention of triggering their £35m purchase clause. Elliott is expected to return to Liverpool at the end of the season.

Bailey spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Roma but returned to the West Midlands in January following form and injury problems.

Bailey is aiming to do enough to convince Emery to keep him, but Villa have offloaded him once before and may do so again this summer.

