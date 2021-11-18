Steven Gerrard has revealed a promise from Jurgen Klopp after he returned to the Premier League as the new manager of Aston Villa.

The Reds legend will take charge of his first game as Villa boss against Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday. A clash against his old side will then take place at Anfield in December in what is sure to be an emotionally-charged encounter.

The exact date for the fixture is December 11 and Gerrard has revealed what Klopp said to him after hearing he had taken the role at Villa Park.

“I’ve been in touch with Klopp, I bump into him when he walks his dogs,’ Gerrard said at a press conference on Thursday.

“He sent me a message saying he is “looking forward to a big hug on the side” when Villa play Liverpool next month.”

Villa face rivals for striker target

Meanwhile, European giants Juventus are rivalling Aston Villa for the signing of an in-form striker, according to reports.

Villa are prepared to enter a new era as Steven Gerrard has come in to replace Dean Smith. The Liverpool legend is tasked with taking them into Europe over the next couple of seasons.

The West Midlands outfit spent big in the summer to replace talisman Jack Grealish. Playmaker Emi Buendia arrived for a club-record fee, while Danny Ings joined from Premier League rivals Southampton.

Villa also completed the capture of exciting Jamaica winger Leon Bailey for £25m.

The club’s success in the recent transfer window has not been replicated on the pitch. Villa sit 16th in the table after 11 outings and have lost their last five games – hence Smith’s departure.

Gerrard will bring with him a new transfer strategy, although one striker target is still on the club’s radar. That man is River Plate ace Julian Alvarez, who is on an impressive 15 goals from 16 appearances this term.

The 21-year-old’s exceptional form has seen him join up with Lionel Messi in the Argentina national team. Alvarez featured in their recent 0-0 draw with rivals Brazil, earning his fourth cap in the process.

Villa have been pursuing Alvarez since July, following a successful scouting mission in South America. Reports claim they are willing to make an offer, but they could now lose out.

