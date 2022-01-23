Gerrard accuses Sky pundit of ‘robbing his mate’ in hilarious dig at Carragher-Neville bromance

Steven Gerrard has jokingly accused Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville of “robbing” him of his friendship with Jamie Carragher after talking up the duo’s growing bromance.

Gerrard and Carragher played together for Liverpool across 15 years, winning the Champions League in 2004-05, two FA Cups and a UEFA Cup during that time – although they failed to land an elusive Premier League crown.

However, the current Aston Villa boss and former Manchester United star Neville were fierce rivals during their playing days. And it now looks like they are locking horns again over their mutual acquaintance.

Carragher and Neville have worked side by side on Sky Sports’ football coverage for some time. Indeed, the pair have earned many plaudits for their detailed analysis on Monday Night Football.

And it appears that a jealous Gerrard has noticed how close the former rivals now are.

When asked by Sky Sports about Carragher’s new TV career, Gerrard said: “Jamie Carragher — he’s flying. He’s smashing the punditry, was a top player, he’s on Gogglebox now,” the Liverpool legend said.

“Everything that’s going, he’s doing so he’s probably my most famous friend now.

“Gary Neville’s new brother. People can’t get enough of him. He doesn’t even phone me anymore, doesn’t text me, nothing. I don’t even see him.

“Gary Neville’s robbed him off me! We used to be tight… he’s robbed him off me.

“Imagine Gary Neville robbing your mate! I’m going to have to improve my banter, aren’t I?”

Villa add Juve star to transfer targets

Meanwhile, a midfielder is the next signing Aston Villa want to make, and reports indicate that they have added Rodrigo Bentancur to their list of targets in that regard.

It has been a productive month for Villa so far in the transfer market. Strengthening their squad for Steven Gerrard at the first time of asking, they have added Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Digne, Robin Olsen and Kerr Smith.

But there are still other items on the agenda for the ambitious Midlands club. Currently 10th in the table, any additional reinforcements would help them climb further towards where they are aiming.

Gerrard is now looking to add a player in the position he used to roam. And according to Sky Sports, Villa are discussing a deal for Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.

The Uruguay international joined Juventus from Boca Juniors in 2017. Since then, he has made 180 appearances for the club, providing 18 assists and three goals.

He remains under contract in Turin until 2024, but Juventus have been overhauling their midfield. His teammates Arthur, Aaron Ramsey and Weston McKennie are all facing uncertain futures.

Now, Bentancur has become of interest in the transfer market too. The Daily Mail also claim Villa are opening talks with Juventus, who in turn are ready to listen to offers.

Bentancur has started 12 games in Serie A so far this season, adding six substitute appearances. Despite his relative prominence, though, he too could make way from the Allianz Stadium.

As a holding midfielder, he represents the kind of player Villa are looking for. They have therefore made the first move by making an approach to Juventus.

Sky Sports claim Juve would be holding out for a fee in the region of £16m for a player who has won three Scudetti with them, and two Argentine titles with Boca.

