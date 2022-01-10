Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho “will be invaluable” after the Brazilian completed his medical.

Villa announced on their official website that Coutinho’s medical was successful and he is currently in France obtaining a work permit.

Gerrard told avfc.co.uk: “His presence will be invaluable given injuries and the AFCON tournament have reduced our attacking options.

“He is a player I enjoyed playing with previously and I know the rest of the squad here at Aston Villa will benefit from his quality and experience.”

Gerrard said that he hoped Coutinho will join his new team-mates on Wednesday at the club’s Bodymoor Heath training ground.

The Premier League club have signed Coutinho on loan for the rest of the season from Barcelona and have the option to buy the former Liverpool midfielder.

Barcelona confirmed Villa will pay part of Coutinho’s wages as he returns to the Premier League after four years and teams back up with former Liverpool team-mate Gerrard.

Coutinho joined Barcelona from Liverpool in 2018 in a deal worth £146million but has struggled at the Nou Camp and spent 2019-20 on loan at Bayern Munich.

Despite helping Barca win LaLiga in 2018 and 2019 he never found the form he displayed in the Premier League.

Coutinho becomes Gerrard’s first signing at Villa since he joined from Rangers in November to replace Dean Smith.

Villa closing in on Digne deal

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have agreed personal terms ahead of Lucas Digne’s transfer from Everton, according to one source.

Digne is eager to leave Goodison Park after falling out with manager Rafa Benitez last month. The left-back has been out of the team ever since, giving new signing Vitaliy Mykolenko the chance to impress.

Digne looked set to join Chelsea, with Thomas Tuchel hoping to add to his ranks amid Ben Chilwell’s serious ankle problem.

Newcastle were also in the mix, but Fabrizio Romano reports Digne has no intention of linking up with the Magpies.

Aston Villa have now stolen a march on the two clubs by moving into pole position to secure the Frenchman’s services.

According to talkSPORT, the two parties have sorted out personal terms. Digne is now ready to pen a long-term contract in the West Midlands.

The update also reveals a predicted transfer fee. Villa believe £25million will be to enough to agree a deal with Everton.

