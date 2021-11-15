Steven Gerrard has spoken publicly for the first time since becoming Aston Villa manager, revealing his aspirations and what drew him to the club.

It came as somewhat of a shock to some when Gerrard was unveiled as Villa manager, especially given the positive start that he had made with Rangers this season.

Gerrard’s managerial experience is limited, having only managed the Scottish champions. However, his Rangers side set a record for the quickest Scottish Premiership title win in history last season.

Some fans may be concerned at his lack of experience. Although, Gerrard seems absolutely raring to go in the new role.

Gerrard admitted his eagerness to land the Villa job in his first interview in the role. However, he had praise for his former club’s role in proceedings.

“I had the call off my representation and, when the phone call sunk in, I wanted it to happen very quickly. First and foremost, the opportunity was too big and, from there, it happened so quickly,” he said via Birmingham Mail.

“I also must pay my respects to Rangers as well who were very professional in the deals.”

Furthermore, Gerrard hailed Villa as a huge club, and revealed his enthusiasm for the role as the club’s manager.

“Aston Villa sells itself, an iconic football club that I know pretty well from the outside. I’m now excited to get involved inside and start building relationships on the training pitch,” he said.

The Englishman is clearly buzzing about the prospect of getting started as manager of one of the biggest clubs in England.

“The excitement levels are really, really high. I’m very hungry and ambitious and the start can’t come quick enough,” he said.

Gerrard admits aspirations as manager

The former Liverpool star has only been in management since 2018. Despite that, Gerrard has worked with some top managers in his playing days. But, he admits he wants to do things his own way.

“I’ve been lucky enough to work with a lot of elite and world-class managers but it’s very important for me to be myself, to put my own stamp on things,” he said.

“What I am guilty of is taking things and learning off all of the managers, managers around the game. I must take this time to mention Dean Smith who I’ve got a lot of admiration for, a lot of respect for.”

It is clear Gerrard is eager to become a top-class manager. Indeed, the added touch of respect for former Villa manager Smith shows his class as a person.

It is an exciting time for Aston Villa, and the fans and manager alike will hope he has a prosperous career in the Midlands.

