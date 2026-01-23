Aston Villa ‘working to extract’ €80m striker from PSG to fulfil Unai Emery demands

Aston Villa are planning to raid Paris Saint-Germain to sign Goncalo Ramos in the January transfer window, according to a reliable journalist, who has also claimed that Crystal Palace are aiming to stop Villans manager Unai Emery from getting a deal done.

Villa are having a very good season. Unai Emery’s side are level on points with Manchester City in third place in the Premier League table and have progressed to the round of 16 of the Europa League.

Emery, though, wants to build on Villa’s success in the first half of the season and is keen on ascertaining that the team finish in the Champions League places and perhaps even win a major trophy.

To that end, the Midlands club are on the hunt for a new striker, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, reporting on January 11 that Aston Villa are keen on a reunion with Tammy Abraham.

There is also speculation that Aston Villa have agreed personal terms with Jean-Philippe Mateta, who wants to leave Crystal Palace in the January transfer window.

Intriguingly, Palace and Villa are involved in another transfer battle, with journalist Duncan Castles reporting that the two Premier League clubs want to sign Goncalo Ramos from Paris Saint-Germain.

The journalist has reported that both Villa and Palace are working on a deal to sign Ramos, but PSG do not want to sell the 24-year-old Portugal international striker, who cost them €80million (£70m, $94.3m) in transfer fees.

Castles wrote on X at 8:09pm on January 22, 2026: “Understand that both Aston Villa + Crystal Palace are working to extract Goncalo Ramos from Paris Saint-Germain.

Both Premier League clubs looking for centre forward

Ramos one of multiple options for Villa, including Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta

PSG do not want to sell the Portugal international in this window.”

Ramos, who won Ligue 1 and the Champions League with PSG last season, is under contract at the French giants until the summer of 2028.

The 24-year-old has scored 43 goals and given nine assists in 114 appearances for PSG so far in his career.

