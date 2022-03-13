Graeme Souness feels Steven Gerrard could inspire Aston Villa to a top-eight finish and beyond, if he plays his cards right at the club.

Gerrard has clearly had an impact at Aston Villa already. Indeed, the side sit within the top half of the table, where many expect them to finish.

Gerrard has recruited well during his time at Villa Park.

The former Liverpool star has brought in top signings such as Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Digne and Calum Chambers.

Souness feels that Gerrard’s side could continue on their upwards trajectory, if the manager gets one major thing right.

“Villa’s squad is good enough to make them a top-eight team,” Souness said, via Birmingham Mail.

“We come back to that word — recruitment. If Gerrard is clever and lucky with that, they can threaten the top four because a club like Villa should be aiming to get into the Champions League.”

While it may not be in the immediate future, Gerrard could certainly transform Villa into a powerhouse of English football.

Kalvin Phillips number 1 target for Gerrard and Aston Villa this summer Aston Villa will push hard for Kalvin Phillips this summer as he is their number 1 target

The recruitment of Coutinho, for example, shows a lot of ambition from Villa.

Should Gerrard continue to make big signings like that, the side could be fighting at the top of the table soon.

Souness downplays Liverpool links to Gerrard

Souness also feels that Gerrard may not be in line for the Liverpool job, for some big reasons.

“Some people already see Gerrard as Jürgen Klopp’s successor at Liverpool in two years’ time but you can’t look that far forward — anything could happen,” Souness said.

“He might not make the impression he wants to at Villa or Klopp might decide to stay. They say a week is a long time in politics and the same is true in football, so a season is an eternity.

“Nobody in football can say for sure that in two years’ time I’ll be doing this and in four years’ time I’ll be doing that”.

Given the good impact Gerrard has had at Villa, everyone around the club will hope he remains for the foreseeable future.

