Aston Villa to hand Emery blockbuster forward signing after short-term move for Chelsea departee

Aston Villa are hoping to revamp their centre-forward options in 2024 with the loan signing of a former Chelsea player and then a permanent swoop for a bigger name, according to a report.

Villa are enjoying another fantastic season under Unai Emery. They have won five out of their last six Premier League games, which includes hugely impressive victories against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Arsenal. That great form has seen the Villans move up to third in the table, level on points with second-placed Liverpool and just one point behind leaders Arsenal.

Emery’s side are also in with a great chance of winning the Europa Conference League. They comfortably finished top of their group, picking up 13 points from a possible 18.

A big part of Villa’s success has been the stunning form of striker Ollie Watkins. So far, he has registered 14 goals and eight assists in 24 games, which includes hat-tricks against Hibernian and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Watkins is Emery’s first-choice striker by some distance, and understandably so. There have been rumours of a falling out between the manager and backup centre-forward Jhon Duran, though the 20-year-old has featured in recent games against Brentford, Zrinjski Mostar and City.

While Duran has good potential, Emery knows that if he is to help Villa challenge for a top-four spot every year, he needs another top striker adding to his squad. And it seems Villa officials are in agreement over this transfer need.

On Wednesday, it emerged that Villa recruitment chiefs have drawn up a list of potential striker signings. It features RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner, who has history with Chelsea, and Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City.

Football Insider now reiterate that Villa are interested in Werner, even though he struggled to live up to the hype of his initial transfer at Stamford Bridge.

Aston Villa plot two striker deals

Emery clearly feels he can get the best out of the German. After all, he has vastly improved players such as Watkins, John McGinn, Douglas Luiz and Leon Bailey during his time in the West Midlands.

But Werner will not be a long-term solution for Villa. Instead, they want to simply sign him on a six-month loan in January, with a view to making a permanent addition over the summer.

The report does not reveal exactly who Villa are looking at, though they can expect a huge name. That is because Villa supposedly want to make a ‘superstar’ striker addition ahead of next season.

Villa are operating close to their Financial Fair Play limit this winter, which is why they must settle for a loan swoop for Werner. But by the summer, they will have more money to play with, allowing them to back Emery with a truly top-class signing.

It will be interesting to see whether Villa’s transfer record falls due to that striker deal. Their most expensive player of all time currently is winger Moussa Diaby, who cost £51.9m when arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in July.

