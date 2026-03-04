Aston Villa are in the race for Fulham's Harry Wilson

Fulham’s Harry Wilson is in the spotlight as the Wales international edges closer to a potential free transfer this summer, with Aston Villa competing with Everton and, perhaps surprisingly, Wrexham in the race for his signature.

Villa are currently leading the pursuit, bolstered by their strong position in the Premier League, ongoing European journey, and progression under Unai Emery.

Emery’s side are competing in the Europa League, having advanced to the knockout stages with a recent draw setting up a clash against Lille.

The promise of continued continental football – and quite potentially Champions League football – is a major draw for the 28-year-old winger, who has impressed with his creativity and goal contributions this season.

Wilson has arguably been Fulham’s standout performer this term, with an impressive nine goals and six assists in 27 Premier League appearances, helping the Cottagers mount a challenge for European qualification of their own.

However, we revealed in January that Wilson is seriously considering taking on a new challenge, hence why he hasn’t signed a new contract with Fulham, with his current deal expiring at the season’s end.

Villa see Wilson as a versatile addition to their attacking options, capable of playing across the forward line, but Everton could scupper their plans, while the forward’s hometown club, Wrexham, are also in the mix.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Battle erupts for Harry Wilson

Sources confirm Everton are firmly in the frame for Wilson, with manager David Moyes a long-time admirer of the player’s technical ability and work rate.

The Toffees remain in contention for a European spot themselves, sitting in a competitive position in the league table where a strong finish could secure qualification.

Should they achieve that, it would significantly strengthen their pitch to the former Liverpool player, offering both Premier League stability and the chance to feature on the continental stage.

Fulham, meanwhile, are working hard to tie Wilson down to fresh terms. Manager Marco Silva has publicly stated the club are doing everything possible to secure his future, recognising his importance to the team.

Despite interest from elsewhere, the Cottagers have not given up hope of reaching an agreement, though sources suggest an exit is increasingly likely.

Adding an intriguing twist is Wrexham, where Wilson was born. The Hollywood-owned side, under the shrewd management of Phil Parkinson, are pushing for promotion from the Championship and currently sit sixth in the table.

Wrexham have ambitions to make the Welshman the face of the club if they secure a rise, as my colleague, Graeme Bailey, exclusively revealed last month.

A move back to his roots would carry huge emotional weight, especially if Wrexham continue their remarkable ascent towards the top of the English football pyramid.

With Wilson’s form earning plaudits for both club and country, the summer window promises a fascinating battle. Premier League security, European exposure, or a sentimental homecoming.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.