Aston Villa are leading Everton and Leeds United in the race to sign Harry Wilson, TEAMtalk understands, with an intense battle underway for the Fulham winger, who enjoyed a superb 2025/26 campaign.

The 29-year-old, who is set to become a free agent at the end of June, notched a very impressive 10 goals and seven assists in 36 Premier League appearances this term.

His dynamic performances on the right flank and in attacking midfield roles have made him one of the Cottagers’ most influential players, earning him huge praise.

With his contract expiring on June 30, Wilson finds himself in a strong negotiating position. Fulham have made efforts to retain him with improved terms, but sources say he is eager to explore his options, particularly with several top-flight clubs circling.

Sources close to the situation indicate that Aston Villa have emerged as the strong favourites to secure his signature. Fresh contact with Wilson’s representatives is expected this week, as Unai Emery looks to bolster his attacking options ahead of another demanding season featuring European football.

Emery has green lit the move and is said to be a huge admirer of Wilson and his ability to play across the front three.

Villa’s interest is well-documented, with the club viewing Wilson as an ideal fit for their fluid, attacking style. His creativity, dribbling ability, and goal threat align perfectly with Emery’s tactical demands.

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Leeds, Everton remain in the race for Harry Wilson

Competition to sign Wilson remains fierce, however.

Leeds United are also keen, viewing the soon to be free agent as a smart, high-value addition. There has been contact with his representatives and Leeds hope their strong Welsh connection could prove key, though they face a big battle to land him against European playing sides.

Other Premier League sides, including Everton, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham, have all made moves, while overseas interest from clubs like Fenerbahce and Ligue 1 sides adds further intrigue.

TEAMtalk revealed Everton’s interest in Wilson in January and they could ramp up their pursuit should they lose Iliman Ndiaye, amid interest from Manchester United, but could still move for the Welshman regardless.

Wilson is entering his prime and seeks a platform to showcase his talents at the highest level, preferably with regular European exposure.

For Fulham, losing their star performer on a free transfer will be a significant blow, especially after his Player of the Season recognition.

Wilson, capped 69 times by Wales, will prove a smart acquisition for any side.

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