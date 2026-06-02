Aston Villa have joined a growing list of Premier League clubs monitoring Newcastle winger Harvey Barnes ahead of a potential summer move, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The 28-year-old, who has seen limited minutes at Newcastle, is viewed as a realistic target by several sides as the transfer window gathers pace.

Clubs believe Barnes, who joined Newcastle from Leicester City in a £38million deal in 2023, could be available for the right price, though any deal would demand a good fee.

With his contract at St James Park running until 2028, Newcastle are expected to demand a substantial figure for the England international, who has consistently shown his ability to perform at the highest level when called upon.

Any departure would first require them to secure a replacement for Anthony Gordon. The exciting wide forward was sold to Barcelona earlier this summer in a £70million deal, leaving the Magpies needing reinforcements on the flanks before sanctioning further exits.

Sources indicate Barnes features on the shortlist of at least four Premier League clubs, with interest likely to intensify as the window progresses.

His versatility, pace, and eye for goal make him an attractive proposition for teams seeking to add depth and quality in attacking areas. Barnes enjoyed a productive end to the campaign, contributing goals and assists in what was not the best season for Eddie Howes side.

For Aston Villa, signing Barnes would align with their strategy of adding experienced Premier League-proven talent to support Unai Emery’s European ambitions and land them a ready-made replacement for the on-loan Jadon Sancho.

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Aston Villa considering shock Harvey Barnes move

Having qualified for the Champions League and winning the Europa League, Aston Villa are keen to strengthen their squad without disrupting the balance Emery has carefully built.

Newcastle, meanwhile, must balance their books and squad needs following the Gordon sale.

While Barnes is happy at the club, the financial and tactical implications of selling him would require careful planning and care for their own squad strength.

The twice-capped England international notched seven goals in 37 Premier League games this season, but only 19 of those appearances were starts.

As the summer unfolds, Barnes is expected to attract formal bids. His future remains uncertain, but with multiple suitors circling, the coming weeks could see some movement.

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