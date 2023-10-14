Aston Villa haunt Barcelona, as Emery lines up Spanish attacker available at discounted rate

Aston Villa are posing a serious threat to Barcelona’s transfer hopes regarding a Spain international who can leave for €20m below his release clause, according to a report.

Villa have begun the new campaign in fine fashion and currently sit fifth in the Premier League table. Unai Emery’s side made a series of high profile signings over the summer, most notably with Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby.

The pair have made instant impacts at Villa Park, with Diaby in particular catching the eye. Indeed, the electric French winger has already racked up five goal contributions in the EPL thus far.

However, according to a fresh report from Spanish outlet AS, another major acquisition could be on the horizon in January.

As cited by Sport Witness, it’s revealed Aston Villa are in the mix for Villarreal attacker, Alex Baena.

The 22-year-old can operate in a variety of forward-thinking roles, though generally plays either as an attacking midfielder or left winger.

Baena’s stellar form for Villarreal recently resulted in his first cap for the senior Spanish side. AS label Baena’s start to life on the international scene ‘idyllic’ thanks to scoring in his debut in a 6-0 thrashing of Cyprus.

Aston Villa have duly taken note and it’s claimed they could act on their interest as early as January. A mid-season swoop would give Emery a timely boost ahead of what could be a campaign in the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League.

Aston Villa giving Barcelona nightmares

Villa aren’t the only ones tracking Baena, with Barcelona too ‘monitoring’ the player. In fact, Barca reportedly attempted to sign the Spaniard over the summer, though financial constraints made a deal unworkable.

Barcelona were only able to construct a deal if Villarreal agreed to a loan with an option to buy. Given Baena’s importance to Villarreal, they had zero interest in loaning out one of their deadliest attackers.

Barca’s constraints are likely to still be in place again come January, meaning Aston Villa could have a free run at Baena.

The report claims Villa’s interest in Baena who ‘has the Barcelona DNA’ is viewed as a problem at the Camp Nou.

Expected transfer fee revealed

On the subject of cost, Baena’s Villarreal contract reportedly contains a release clause worth €60m (approx. £52m).

However, a transfer isn’t expected to cost that much, with the report concluding ‘any deal is likely to cost around €40m’ (approx. £34.7m).

All eyes will now be on whether Villa firm up their interest in January. Baena is a player Emery knows well through his time at Villarreal.

