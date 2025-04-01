Dusan Vlahovic is increasingly likely to leave Juventus this summer and Aston Villa are seriously considering a move, while sources have dropped an update on Arsenal’s interest.

The 25-year-old’s contract in Turin expires in 2026 and negotiations over a renewal have been on hold for weeks, as we have previously reported.

Igor Tudor has since replaced Thiago Motta as Juventus manager and Tudor appreciates Vlahovic a lot, but he is only contracted until the summer as things stand, so has no influence over transfer decisions.

TEAMtalk understands that Juventus have asked Tudor to maximise Vlahovic’s performances in the final part of the season, to increase his market value, which has declined in recent months.

Sources state that Juventus are keen to sell Vlahovic for around €40m (£33.5m, $43.3m) and several Premier League clubs are watching with interest.

However, we can reveal that Arsenal, who considered a move for Vlahovic in January, have cooled their interest.

For now, they are focusing on other striker options, such as Viktor Gyokeres, while Alexander Isak remains shortlisted, even if the Newcastle star will be very difficult to sign.

In light of that, we understand that Aston Villa are seriously interested in Vlahovic and look the Premier League side most likely to sign the powerful Serbian at this stage. They have closely monitored the srtiker in recent weeks, as previously reported, and are now considering approaching the player’s entourage to explore the conditions for a possible deal.

Aston Villa face serious competition for Dusan Vlahovic

TEAMtalk understands that along with Aston Villa, Manchester United, Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also keeping an eye on Vlahovic’s situation.

Barcelona’s ability to sign Vlahovic may depend on how much cash they can generate from player sales, but they are keen to bring in a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski.

The striker’s suitors intend to monitor his performances for the rest of the season, and at the Club World Cup this summer, before deciding whether to make a bid.

Vlahovic is undoubtedly a top player on his day but has scored only nine Serie A goals so far this term, and 14 across all competitions. He now finds himself behind Randal Kolo Muani in the pecking order.

Tudor could give Vlahovic more opportunities to play but even if his form improves, sources suggest that he is ready for a new challenge elsewhere.

Villa are firmly in the race and if they qualify for the Champions League, will stand a great chance of convincing Vlahovic to join.

Vlahovic could be the perfect replacement for Jhon Duran, who left in January, and compete with Ollie Watkins for a starting spot.

IN FOCUS: Dusan Vlahovic’s dip in form this season