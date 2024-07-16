Aston Villa are in the race to sign Spain superstar Nico Williams

Aston Villa are ready to rival Chelsea and Barcelona for Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams this summer, sources have exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk.

The Midlands side could lose the services of Moussa Diaby in the coming weeks amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

As previously reported, Diaby has already agreed personal terms with Saudi side Al-Ittihad, who are reportedly preparing to submit a big offer for the winger.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that Aston Villa have identified Williams as the ideal replacement for Diaby.

The 22-year-old was one of the biggest stars of Euro 2024 and scored against England in the final, playing a vital role in Spain lifting the trophy.

Unai Emery has given the green light to his signing and sporting director Monchi is working on the transfer behind the scenes.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Villa have held talks with Williams’ agents over a move, but they face stiff competition from Chelsea and Barcelona who are also in contact with his entourage.

Aston Villa plot hijack of Barcelona’s Williams move

Villa hold a concrete interest in Williams but Barcelona are the club leading the race for the Athletic Bilbao star at this stage.

Williams has a tempting €55m (£46.2m) release clause in his contract and as previously reported, the Catalans have put money aside to secure a deal.

Last week, Barca president Joan Laporta said: “Economically speaking, we could commit to the signing of Nico Williams.

“Nico’s a player I like – like him a lot. We are working with [Hansi] Flick on possible signings. Now we have to leave Deco to close the operations we are working on.

“Shortly we will be able to announce some good news with regard to the financial [issues] and we will be back within La Liga’s Fair Play limits. And that will allow further good news in terms of [signings].”

However, sources have told TEAMtalk that there is a ‘genuine chance’ that another of Williams’ suitors could hijack their move for the Euro 2024 winner.

Aston Villa, Chelsea and another unnamed club are batting Barcelona for his signature and are prepared to trigger his release clause to get a deal done.

This is despite the fact that, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are planning to step up their pursuit of Williams in the coming days.

Villa and Chelsea will have to move quickly if they want to win the race, with concrete developments expected in the very near future.

