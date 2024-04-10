Aston Villa are reportedly among the clubs chasing Atletico Madrid star Mario Hermoso and are determined to win the race for his signature.

The 28-year-old centre-back’s contract at the Metropolitano is set to expire in June, meaning he will be available on a free transfer in the summer.

Aston Villa’s sporting director Monchi used his connections with LaLiga clubs to bring Pau Torres to Villa Park last summer and he has proved to be a valuable addition.

It seems that Unai Emery is keen to sign another centre-back to bolster his defensive options and the chance to sign Hermoso on a free could be too good to turn down.

The Spain international is considered to be one of the best defenders in LaLiga on his day and could provide competition for the likes of Ezri Konsa, Torres and Diego Carlos at the Midlands club.

Aston Villa leading the race for Mario Hermoso

Hermoso’s agent confirmed earlier this week that he is still ‘far away’ from signing a new contract with Atletico and that has put a number of top European sides on red alert.

According to CalcioMercato, Aston Villa have ‘already made contact’ with Hermoso’s representatives about bringing him to the Premier League next season.

It’s claimed that the Spaniard has already received ‘rich contract offers’ from ‘unnamed clubs in Saudi Arabia and the Premier League’ but it’s thought that Aston Villa are one of those sides.

The report doesn’t provide any details of the Villains’ proposal, but states they have been ‘pressing hard’ for weeks to try and reach an agreement that’s ‘certainly not that far away today’.

Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Napoli have been named as interested parties alongside Aston Villa.

Hermoso is demanding an annual salary of €5m (£4.3m) per year – likely after tax – and that’s too high for both Inter and Napoli. Therefore, Aston Villa are thought to be leading the race.

Emery has turned the club into a real force and with Champions League football looking almost certain for them, attracting players of Hermoso’s stature will become easier.

Aston Villa currently sit fifth in the table – which should be enough to secure qualify for the UCL due to new rules introduced this season – 11 points clear of sixth-placed Manchester United.

Emery will hope his team can improve even more next season and wants to bring in some more exciting stars like Hermoso to help achieve that aim.

