Aston Villa are closing in on deals for Donyell Malen and Oscar Mingueza

Aston Villa have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ on personal terms with Borussia Dortmund winger Donyell Malen and have opened talks for another new signing, per reports.

Unai Emery’s side have had a good first half of the season and currently sit eighth and fifth in the Premier League and Champions League tables respectively.

However, Villa’s participation in Europe this term has resulted in Emery looking to add more depth to his squad and Dortmund winger Malen is among the club’s top targets.

As reported by TEAMtalk correspondent Ben Jacobs, Villa have taken a huge step towards securing the signing of Malen.

“Donyell Malen has verbally agreed terms with Aston Villa,” Jacobs posted on X. “Still no club-to-club agreement. Dortmund have been insisting on a package for around €30million (£25m / $31m).”

TEAMtalk sources state that Villa are willing to spend a maximum of £25m on Malen this month, but it’s no surprise they’re looking to do a deal for less.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Villa have opened talks to sign Oscar Mingueza from Celta Vigo, who is one of their ‘main targets.’

Aston Villa open talks for LaLiga full-back

Romano claims that Villa have started working on a January deal for Mingueza. The 25-year-old right-back could be signed to compete with Matty Cash, who hasn’t been at his best this season.

“Aston Villa have started talks to explore move for Oscar Mingueza from Celta Vigo,” Romano posted on X.

“Nothing advanced yet but one of the main targets for the January window as he’s appreciated by the board/Unai Emery.”

Mingueza is a key player for Celta Vigo and has made 17 LaLiga appearances this season, scoring two goals and making five assists in the process.

Aston Villa’s sporting director, Monchi, has excellent contacts in Spain and that could help Villa seal a deal for Mingueza this month.

Romano doesn’t reveal how much Villa would need to pay to sign the former Barcelona man, but other outlets suggest he’s valued at around €20million (£16.6m / $20.7m).

Malen could be a big signing for Aston Villa

Malen has been on Villa’s radar for some time and journalist David Ornstein revealed last week that talks with the player over a transfer had begun.

The 25-year-old winger was heavily linked with moves to Manchester United and Liverpool last summer but he ultimately stayed with Dortmund.

Malen has since struggled for consistent minutes with the German giants. He’s scored five goals in 20 appearances so far this season, but finds himself behind Maximilian Beier and Jamie Gittens in the pecking order.

That’s one of the reasons why Malen is open to leaving Dortmund and testing himself with Villa. With personal terms now fully agreed, it’ll be interesting to see how much Villa bid for the talented forward, with developments on this story expected soon.

