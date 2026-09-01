£77m Aston Villa double deal imminent as electric winger signing announced

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Ibrahim Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain and are also poised to announce the arrival of Taylor Harwood-Bellis on deadline day.

We confirmed on Friday that Aston Villa had agreed a €55million (£47m) deal with PSG for Mbaye, and the winger underwent the first part of his medical on Saturday. Mbaye was in the stands as Villa were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal on Monday night, and Unai Emery’s side have now completed the transfer.

They wrote in a club statement: ‘Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Ibrahim Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain.

‘The Senegal international, a bright and exciting young prospect who scored for his country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, joins on a permanent transfer.’

As per trusted French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Mbaye’s new Villa contract will run for five years and include the option for an extra 12 months.

Liverpool had held talks for Mbaye alongside their negotiations for Bradley Barcola.

But the Reds decided against bidding for Mbaye, which allowed Villa to swoop for him instead.

PSG have posted a long farewell to the 18-year-old on their website as he came through their academy before going on to make 42 first-team appearances for the club.

Mbaye will help to bolster Emery’s attacking options following the departures of players such as Morgan Rogers and Donyell Malen.

Harwood-Bellis to follow Mbaye to Aston Villa

Mbaye has become Villa’s eighth capture of the summer transfer window, and he will now link up with the likes of Nicolas Jackson, Johan Manzambi and Alejandro Garnacho in the West Midlands.

Harwood-Bellis is set to become Villa’s ninth major signing, as a £30m deal has been agreed with Southampton.

Villa are due to pay an initial £25m plus £5m in add-ons for the English centre-back.

Harwood-Bellis has greenlit the transfer so he can return to the Premier League, and he is expected to pen a five-year contract with Villa.

Southampton have granted the 24-year-old permission to travel for a medical at Villa, meaning the transfer is highly likely to be announced before the 11pm deadline.

Harwood-Bellis will replace Ezri Konsa, who recently joined Arsenal for £55m.

Meanwhile, Villa’s interest in a Manchester United forward has been branded ‘one to watch’ on deadline day.