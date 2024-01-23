Aston Villa identify new target as midfielder prepares to take medical with next club

Aston Villa could shift one Belgian midfielder to make room for another after they were tipped to sign Mandela Keita and offload Leander Dendoncker.

Dendoncker has been expected to leave Aston Villa this month for a while due to his decline within Unai Emery’s hierarchy of midfielders. On Tuesday, David Ornstein has revealed for The Athletic that Serie A champions Napoli are in talks to take the 28-year-old on loan for the rest of the season.

Napoli hope they can secure his services until June, two years before his contract in the Midlands is due to expire.

Gianluca Di Marzio has predicted that Dendoncker could head to Italy on Wednesday to undergo a medical.

In theory, it could be an attractive escape route for Dendoncker, who has only started one Premier League match this season.

Since his future at Villa Park looks bleak, Emery will be encouraging Monchi and his transfer team to identify potential targets who would be more dependable as their project develops.

And according to Het Laatste Nieuwsblad, Aston Villa are now competing for the signing of a different Belgian: Mandela Keita.

OH Leuven have sent Keita on loan to Royal Antwerp this season, but because he played for them first, he isn’t eligible to represent a new club until the summer.

Nevertheless, Aston Villa appear to have added him to their transfer notebook ahead of the next transfer window.

Royal Antwerp expect to turn his loan into a permanent deal, but they could then flip him for profit by inviting bids in the region of €20m (£17.1m).

Aston Villa are among the clubs said to be pushing to sign the 21-year-old, who earned his international debut with Belgium in 2023.

It remains to be seen if Dendoncker could still be on Aston Villa’s books by the time Keita would be eligible to join.

Dendoncker deal to contain option to buy

After all, there would also be an option for Napoli to buy Dendoncker for €9m (around £7.7m) at the end of his loan spell, per Fabrizio Romano.

By then, they will have been able to offer the more senior Belgian a platform in the Champions League in the coming weeks.

Dendoncker previously played in UEFA’s top competition with his first club, Anderlecht, before he entered the Premier League with Wolves.

He has played for Aston Villa since 2022, but after 36 appearances for the club, it could be time for his new challenge soon.

Napoli – who recently beat Aston Villa to the signing of another Belgian in the shape of former Hellas Verona forward Cyril Ngonge – would be the first club to take Dendoncker to Serie A in his career.

READ MORE: AC Milan gunning for Aston Villa raid after doubts creep in over Arsenal, Chelsea stars