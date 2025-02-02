Immediate Marcus Rashford problem highlighted that could ruin Aston Villa loan

A journalist has highlighted an issue with Marcus Rashford that could concern Aston Villa

A respected journalist has revealed a red flag in the imminent Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa transfer that could see the Manchester United man squander his ‘great opportunity’.

As of 12:30pm on Sunday afternoon, Rashford is undergoing a medical ahead of signing with Aston Villa. A club-to-club agreement with Man Utd on a six-month loan deal has been struck. The terms also contain an option to buy worth £40m.

Rashford was quickly deemed surplus to requirements by Ruben Amorim who consistently omitted the forward from his matchday squads. The issues of Rashford’s alleged attitude and application problems were cited by Amorim on more than one occasion.

Yet Unai Emery believes Amorim has misjudged the situation, with The Athletic stating the Villa boss ‘has driven the pursuit of the England international and believes he is one of the world’s most dangerous attacking players who he can help return to his best form.’

Now, respected journalist, Henry Winter, has provided his detailed assessment of the situation.

Winter made a strong case for why Rashford to Villa is a ‘great opportunity’ for the player and may end up benefitting all parties involved – including Man Utd.

However, Winter also revealed the current expectation is Rashford will commute down to Villa Park and the club’s Bodymoor Heath training centre every day rather than relocate to the midlands.

In Winter’s eyes, that could be a sign Rashford isn’t fully committed to Villa and the fantastic opportunity he’s been handed could be sabotaged by none other than himself.

“Aston Villa offers a fantastic relaunching opportunity for Marcus Rashford if he responds to Unai Emery’s demands in and out of possession,” wrote Winter on X.

“Emery’s a very detailed technical and tactical coach who can bring the best out of underperforming individuals. If there are no last-minute hitches in the loan deal, Rashford will be playing in front of the Holte End which will expect total commitment. If he delivers, Villa fans will love him.

“His pace, directness and goal threat, cutting in from the left will be a useful asset for Villa. They need reinforcements and options because of the European workload and Jhon Duran’s exit. He will need a couple of games to regain match sharpness but Rashford is fitter than depicted.

“He’s let his career drift over the past two years but there’s still a good player there. Anyone who has scored 139 goals in 426 games for United, and 17 goals in 60 for England, clearly has quality. It’s all down to Rashford now. His character and ability are being questioned. He has to seize this chance.

“Villa are a distinguished club with a fine history and an exciting future thanks to Emery, Monchi and the owners. Villa Park is a special place, raucous and rocking, when the team are flying. It’s all there for Rashford, the stage, the support, the manager, the Champions League.

“He’s only 27. He’s desperate to get back in the England squad – a tall order given the attacking quality Thomas Tuchel can call upon (not least Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers). But Rashford has to deliver for club first before even dreaming about an England recall.

“It’s been clear for two months that Rashford was going to leave United. Whatever the reasons – a combination of tactical, PSR, effort – a parting of the ways makes sense for club and player.

“It’s a loan but hard to see Rashford returning. Ruben Amorim can get on with his important rebuilding job without the distraction of another saga.

“Eventually freeing up Rashford’s wages will allow significant reinvestment in squad – at centre-forward.

“One caveat: the suggestion is that Rashford will commute to Bodymoor Heath. Really, he should move away from Manchester, closer to the training ground and Villa Park.

“Rashford has to pour every minute, and every ounce of energy, into this great opportunity at Villa.”

Spectacular salary split confirmed

One interesting aspect of Rashford’s loan switch that cannot be overlooked is the extremely one-sided salary split.

Ben Jacobs and The Athletic have both confirmed Villa will cover 75 percent of Rashford’s wages and that figure can rise to a mind-boggling 90 percent pending performance-related objectives.

75 percent of Rashford’s £325,000-a-week salary is £243,750 – a figure that by far makes Rashford Villa’s highest paid player.

If the salary coverage hits the top figure of 90 percent, Villa will be paying Rashford a weekly wage of £292,500, leaving United on the hook for just £32,500 every seven days.

Latest Man Utd news – Dorgu signed… Tel next?

In other news, Man Utd have officially announced the transfer of Patrick Dorgu. The final fee for the Dane who’ll line up at left wing-back is €30m plus €5m in non-guaranteed add-ons.

Elsewhere, Man Utd are attempting to replace Rashford with the signing of Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel.

Tel rejected Tottenham earlier this week despite Spurs agreeing a €60m deal for a permanent transfer with Bayern.

The expectation was Tel would remain with Bayern beyond the February 3 deadline upon rejecting Spurs. However, Man Utd as well as Arsenal believe a deal is there to be made. United are pursuing a loan and not a permanent switch like Spurs did.

Back-up options on United’s radar include Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) and Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea).