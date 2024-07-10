The future of Jaden Philogene is turning into one of the craziest sagas of the summer, with Everton, Ipswich Town, Crystal Palace and now Aston Villa all pushing to sign him.

The Hull City winger, who left Aston Villa for the Tigers just a year ago, is one of the most in-demand Championship stars after netting six goals and making 12 assists last season.

As our transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan exclusively revealed on Tuesday, Everton believed they had a full agreement to sign the 22-year-old before Ipswich sent a bid of £18m to Hull, which was also accepted.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that the Toffees are reluctant to increase their bid for Philogene as they believe they’ve submitted a fair offer of £16m for the youngster.

This suggests that they’re hoping Philogene rejects a move elsewhere and forces through a move to Goodison Park, but various outlets have claimed he has chosen Ipswich as his next destination.

Crystal Palace have also submitted a bid for Philogene, but it’s unclear how much they’ve put on the table at this stage.

However, in another huge twist, his former club Aston Villa have now joined the race for Philogene, according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Aston Villa surge into Philogene race

In a post on X, Romano has revealed that Aston Villa have ‘activated the matching rights clause’ they have in Philogene’s contract – meaning they’ve agreed to match the £18m bid sent by Ipswich for him.

It was previously claimed by David Ornstein that Unai Emery’s side had until Wednesday to trigger that clause and now they have done so. But, they will ‘respect the player’s wish’ should he choose to move elsewhere.

Romano adds that the saga isn’t over yet though, as other clubs still have the opportunity to make a higher offer for Philogene.

“If Hull City receive higher bids from elsewhere, Aston Villa must decide whether to stay in the process,” Romano posted on Wednesday.

“Ipswich Town keep insisting [on Philogene deal], same for Crystal Palace and Everton.”

Philogene’s preference still seems to be a move to Ipswich but after so many twists and turns in this story, it’s difficult to predict where he ends up.

Barcelona also tried to sign the Hull star on loan, with an option to buy included in the deal, but he said that a move to the Premier League is best for his career right now.

“I chose the Premier League because it is the clearest offer I have, but my dream is still La Liga,” Philogene revealed.

“Barca is my dream, I hope I can sign for them one day. My idols are Ronaldinho and Neymar.”