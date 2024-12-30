Jack Grealish has been told why the time has come for him to leave Manchester City and make an emotional return to boyhood club Aston Villa, though a prominent pundit has explained why a transfer back to Villa Park might prove difficult to pull off.

The 29-year-old joined Manchester City in a then-British transfer record in summer 2021, with the Cityzens paying out what remains a club-record fee of £100m to prise him from Aston Villa, the club he had initially joined as a six-year-old way back in 2002. And while the move to Pep Guardiola’s side has failed to elevate the player to the levels expected, Grealish has won seven major honours at the Etihad – including the historic Treble in 2023 – suggesting the move has been successful.

However, with City falling alarmingly off their lofty perch this season and with Guardiola wary of the fact that his side are in need of a major rebuild, Grealish has found himself strongly linked with the Etihad exit door.

As a result, his former side Aston Villa have already been linked with a move to bring the player back home and former Villans midfielder, Lee Hendrie, has listed several reasons why a move would be in the best interests of all parties.

“It’s at the stage now where Jack should probably be thinking about leaving the football club,” Hendrie told 10bet.

“Nobody could deny that the move hasn’t been successful, he’s won everything there is to win during his time there, but I think for himself, he needs to find his enjoyment in playing again.

“He’d be an asset for any top football club. I would love him at Villa, but would they have the finances to bring him back? It would probably be a complicated deal to complete.”

Listing three reasons to return, including a desire to help Villa challenge for honours and rediscovering his love for the game, Hendrie added: “I know the Villa fans have given him some stick, but I think they would love to see him back at Villa Park. He wouldn’t be coming for a pay day; he’d be coming to win something with Villa and help take the club up a level.

“It would be brilliant if he came back. I do feel he has to go and leave Man City at the moment to find some enjoyment in his game.”

IN-DEPTH 🌐 The 10 most expensive Manchester City transfers of all time: Haaland ousted by 2023 signing

‘It would be brilliant if Grealish returned to Aston Villa’

Hendrie is adamant that Grealish has never been able to show his true colours at Manchester City and that he should return to Villa Park to help rekindle his lost passion for the game.

Hendrie added: “I’d love to see Jack Grealish back at Aston Villa. Grealish is Villa through and through.

“I remember speaking to him when he signed for City, I was commentating on one of their games, and we had an in-depth chat, and he was saying he’s finding it difficult to adapt to new surroundings.

“I said to him, get on with it and go on and enjoy your football. It’s your time to go on and win trophies, and that is exactly what he’s done.

“He’s such a fantastic person; he’s got a massive heart. I don’t think that we’ve seen the best version of Grealish at City or the version that steps out onto the grass and enjoys himself.

“When I watch Jack play for England, it’s like he’s a different person. He plays with a lot more freedom.

“If you’re looking at his contributions, goals and assists, then you can say that it’s been disappointing for him, but we know he’s got stacks of ability, and we know he can contribute a lot more.”

Grealish currently has two and a half years remaining on his deal at the Etihad, though as we revealed last summer, a return to Villa Park is something that has been discussed in the corridors of power at Bodymoor Heath and with a loan-to-buy option one way such a move could be explored in the winter window.

Aston Villa transfer news: Duran links; AC Milan star eyed

Meanwhile, Villa have also found themselves linked with defensive reinforcements ahead of the January window with the AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori linked with a return to the Premier League in 2025.

The former Chelsea man has been largely relegated to bench duty this season with Malick Thiaw and Matteo Gabbia preferred in the heart of their defence.

As a result, TEAMtalk sources have informed us that the player has instructed his agent to sound out a potential Premier League return, with the player already garnering interest from Villa and another Premier League big gun.

Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering offering Randal Kolo Muani in a swap deal for on-fire Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran in January.

Any move, though, may require a cash adjustment in Villa’s favour with our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealing earlier this season that Unai Emery already rates the Colombian in the £80m bracket.

Can you master our quiz on Aston Villa transfers?