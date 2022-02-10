Aston Villa have been warned that clubs ‘far bigger than Aston Villa’ will be circling to sign Jacob Ramsey, as the midfielder continues his remarkable rise.

England legend Rio Ferdinand joined Villa boss Steven Gerrard in leading rave reviews of the Villa star after he scored twice in the enthralling 3-3 draw with Leeds at Villa Park on Wednesday evening.

Ramsey has started 10 of Gerrard’s 11 Premier League outings in the charge of the club, helping his side pull away from the relegation places to a respectable 11th place in the Premier League table.

Gerrard has led the calls for the 20-year-old to earn England honours, and Ferdinand completely agrees.

However, he has also warned Villa that big clubs will now be circling to sign Ramsey.

He told BT Sport: “He’s [Gerrard] not wrong, he’s not far off. The glimpses he’s showing us at the moment, for a kid so young, with the inexperience he’s got, the lack of exposure at this level, is beautiful to see.

“We love watching young players, you hear us here in the studio salivating over them and they’re the players we want to come to the stadium and watch.

“He’s just another one who we’re sitting here going, ‘what’s that going to look like in two, three, four years? Where’s the going to be?’.

“Stevie will be hoping it’s here, but there’ll be big, big, big clubs, far bigger than Aston Villa, with all due respect, circling and wanting that type of talent in their team, I’m sure.”

Ramsey already at England level

Speaking after the Leeds clash, 114-cap Gerrard refuted comparisons with his own game.

He said of Ramsey: “Listen, he’s not following in anyone’s footsteps. Jacob Ramsey is Jacob Ramsey and he’s going to be a terrific player.

“It won’t be too long before the whole country are watching him, I’m sure because he’s in a top place.

“I know the level of England players, I’ve played with some of them, watched many of them for many years. Jacob Ramsey is right up there, let me tell you.”

Ramsey himself was left disappointed that Villa could not hold on to beat Leeds.

He added: “We should have killed the game really at 3-1 up. In the second half I thought we were poor. It was like a basketball game. I think we’re disappointed with a draw,” he said.

“I’m obviously over the moon to get two goals at Villa Park in a big game. But we let in two silly goals so I’m still disappointed.”

