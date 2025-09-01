Marcus Rashford played a role in Jadon Sancho making the move to Aston Villa from Manchester United, it has been revealed in a report.

Sancho’s future has been up in the air all summer. Chelsea had an obligation to buy him after his loan there last season – he was directly involved in 15 goals there – but they could not come to an agreement over personal terms.

As such, they used a clause to pay United £5million in order to send him back. Sancho was since close to a Roma move, but turned them down in favour of waiting for offers from elsewhere in Europe’s top-five leagues.

He has got a move on deadline day, with Aston Villa securing the United winger on a season-long loan, with the suggestion he could potentially stay for longer being reported.

The Villans have last season’s United loan player Rashford to thank, in part, for the move, as he is said to have been supportive of the transfer to Villa Park after he netted netted four goals and assisted six more in the second half of the last campaign.

Transfer insider Graeme Bailey told TBRFootball: “I am told that Sancho has spoken to Marcus Rashford before completing this deal – he wanted to make sure about the lie of the land.

“And Rashford was glowing in his support of the move. He told him what to expect, and that has played a part in Sancho deciding to make this move.”

Sancho takes Rashford’s place

With Sancho heading to Villa Park, he’ll take up the spot that Rashford himself could have kept.

Indeed, Villa had the option to buy him for £40million, and it would not have been a surprise if they had done that after his useful returns for them last season.

However, they have not been blessed with the ability to splash big sums of cash this summer, signing only three players so far, with the highest value of around £30million.

What’s more, Rashford looked eager for months to head to Barcelona, and he has been granted that wish this summer.

