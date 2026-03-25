TEAMtalk can reveal that Aston Villa are preparing to make a move to sign Jadon Sancho on a permanent deal this summer – but their final decision will hinge on Champions League qualification.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Villa are ready to formalise their interest once their European status is mathematically secured, with Unai Emery pushing strongly behind the scenes to keep the Manchester United loanee at Villa Park.

Sancho initially took time to find his rhythm following his loan switch last summer, but the English winger has grown into a key figure under Emery’s guidance.

The Villa boss has worked closely with the 26-year-old and has been impressed by both his performances and attitude in recent months.

We understand Emery has made it clear to the president of football operations, Robert Olabe, that securing Sancho on a permanent basis should be a priority heading into the next transfer window.

Initial talks with Sancho’s representatives have already taken place, and TEAMtalk can confirm the early indications are encouraging. The winger has become increasingly settled in Birmingham and is enjoying both his football and environment.

However, the financial framework of any deal will depend heavily on whether Villa secure a place in next season’s Champions League. That scenario is looking increasingly likely, with Villa currently sitting five points clear in fourth place with just seven Premier League games remaining.

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Aston Villa face competition for Jadon Sancho deal

Sancho is fully aware that any contract offered by Villa would not match the lucrative terms he currently earns at Man Utd, where his current contract expires at the season’s end.

Man Utd have the option to extend Sancho’s contract by a further season, but appear to have no intention of doing so, and therefore he will be available via free agency, essentially accepting a huge loss on the £73million they paid to sign him in 2021.

Sources indicate that finances are not Sancho’s primary motivation at this stage of his career. His camp are conducting due diligence as interest builds across Europe.

TEAMtalk has previously revealed that Borussia Dortmund are eager to re-sign Sancho for a third spell and are actively preparing an offer.

We can also confirm that RB Leipzig have entered the frame, with the Bundesliga side making initial contact as they anticipate the departure of key attacker Yan Diomande this summer.

In Italy, Juventus have registered their interest, while clubs from the Saudi Pro League have also made approaches to Sancho’s camp.

Despite the growing attention, Sancho remains focused on finishing the season strongly with Aston Villa before making a final decision on his future, with a pivotal summer now looming.

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Meanwhile, we revealed in an update yesterday that Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara has emerged as a potential transfer target for Villa.

The 26-year-old Brazilian has impressed hugely for the Turkish giants, and we understand that Newcastle, Brighton, Brentford and Bournemouth are also interested.

In other news, Villa are reportedly keen on Lazio centre-back Mario Gila, who looks set to take on a new challenge this summer.

Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for their former player and hold an advantage in the race, as they included a sell-on clause when allowing him to join Lazio.

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