RB Leipzig have joined the race to sign Jadon Sancho this summer, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal, with the Manchester United loanee’s resurgence sparking widespread interest across Europe.

Sancho is set to leave Manchester United when his contract expires this summer, bringing an end to a turbulent spell at Old Trafford since his £73million arrival in 2021, and opening the door to a high-profile free transfer.

The 25-year-old is currently on loan at Aston Villa, where he has begun to rediscover the form that once made him one of the most dangerous attacking players in Europe.

His performances in recent weeks have caught the eye, with sources confirming that interest in his services is now rapidly increasing.

Villa are determined to keep Sancho on a permanent basis and have already held discussions over a potential deal, as previously revealed.

The Midlands club are pushing for a top-five Premier League finish, which would secure Champions League football next season. They also remain in contention to win the Europa League, another route that would guarantee a place among Europe’s elite.

Qualification for the Champions League is seen as crucial to Villa’s hopes of convincing Sancho to stay, as it would allow them to put forward a competitive contract package. However, rival interest is mounting, with a potential return to Germany a real possibility.

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Two Bundesliga giants eyeing Sancho deal

Borussia Dortmund have made no secret of their desire to bring Sancho back for a third spell, and they remain firmly in the mix alongside Villa as two of the leading contenders.

However, we understand that the race is now widening, with fresh interest emerging from Germany, as his United career finally draws to a close.

RB Leipzig are among the clubs closely monitoring the situation and are assessing whether to make a move. The Bundesliga side view Sancho as a potentially outstanding free-agent opportunity, particularly given his proven track record in German football.

Leipzig are also weighing up their attacking options ahead of the summer, with the possibility of changes in their wide areas. The club could look to strengthen on the flanks, especially if they lose highly-rated youngster Yan Diomande.

We also understand that clubs in Spain and Italy have registered an interest in Sancho’s situation, further increasing the level of competition for his signature ahead of the summer window.

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