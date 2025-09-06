Jadon Sancho has been warned dropping off at Aston Villa will not bode well

Former Aston Villa star Gabby Agbonlahor has warned Jadon Sancho his time there is “make or break” and a failure to impress could be very detrimental to his career.

Sancho has found himself at some of the world’s biggest clubs. He had huge success at Borussia Dortmund after leaving Manchester City in his youth, and did a decent job at Chelsea last season on loan from Manchester United.

The Blues had an obligation to sign him permanently, but amid issues with agreeing personal terms, they paid £5million to send the forward back to Old Trafford.

There, he is not wanted, and he has been loaned to Aston Villa for the season, in a move Agbonlahor feels is absolutely pivotal.

He said on talkSPORT: “His stats are obviously getting worse and worse.

“For me, his contract is up at the end of the season. I think Manchester United might have the option of an extension of one year. It’s make-or-break.

“If he doesn’t put in a top season for Aston Villa and do really well, your £350,000-a-week will go down to £50,000-a-week at your new club.

“The problem is, Rashford’s similar, one game is unbelievable, and you’re like, ‘Oh yes,’ next week, ‘Oh, you’re not running around, you don’t fancy it today?’

“That’s been the problem with Sancho, and if he does that at Aston Villa, he won’t play.”

United expected to trigger extension

It is not suggested that Villa have an option to buy in their loan for Sancho, so he’ll be at the end of his deal come the end of the season.

But according to Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke, United will trigger the extension so Sancho cannot leave for nothing.

He said: “United, just to protect themselves and their asset, will probably take up that option to extend Jadon Sancho’s contract.

“They want to ensure he doesn’t walk out on a free transfer next summer. The main thing for Sancho at the moment is to be playing football and playing regularly.

“The talent is there, there’s no doubt about that, so he’ll be looking to get back to his best. That situation would be good for everybody involved.

“It would be good for United because it would put him in the shop window and potentially increase his price tag ahead of next summer.

“And it would be good for Sancho to be back playing at a high level.”

Aston Villa round-up: Rogers’ value to soar

After deterring other clubs from making bids for Morgan Rogers in the summer, Villa could see the star’s value rise soon.

TEAMtalk sources have suggested he could legitimately become a £100million player with another good season.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah has sent a message to Villa new boy Harvey Elliott stating they are “lucky to have” him on board.

And three reasons why Emi Martinez did not get his move from Villa Park to Old Trafford have emerged: his age, his demand of £200,000 per week and the fact Villa wanted £40million.

