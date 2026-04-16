Aston Villa have intensified their pursuit of Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford ahead of the summer transfer window, with the Premier League club ‘very keen’ on securing the England international’s signature, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The 23-year-old, who rejoined Man City from Burnley in a £27 million deal last summer, has found first-team opportunities limited at the Etihad Stadium, following the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

With Trafford now open to a fresh challenge where he can play regularly, several top-flight sides are monitoring his situation closely.

Villa, who may need to replace Emiliano Martinez if the Argentine stopper departs, view Trafford as an ideal long-term option between the posts.

Sources suggest the Midlands outfit are preparing a more concrete push as they look to strengthen under Unai Emery, potentially offering Champions League football as an incentive.

Tottenham also have Trafford on their radar, as we have reported, with new head coach Roberto De Zerbi an admirer of the shot-stopper’s distribution and composure.

However, Spurs’ interest remains conditional on guaranteeing Premier League survival, as the club currently battle to avoid relegation under the Italian tactician. De Zerbi’s attacking philosophy could suit Trafford’s modern goalkeeping style, but north London uncertainty makes any move far from straightforward.

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Leeds to rival Spurs, Villa for Man City star

As revealed previously, Leeds United are another side keen on former Burnley star Trafford, seeing him as a potential upgrade.

Illan Meslier is expected to depart Elland Road in the summer, and Daniel Farke wants more competition for veteran stopper Karl Darlow, who himself falls out of contract this summer.

However, Leeds may struggle to compete financially and in terms of prestige against established Premier League suitors, leaving the Whites having to look elsewhere.

Despite that, we understand Leeds will still at least try for Trafford, as they see the England international as their dream long-term solution between the sticks.

Man City are expected to sanction a sale if a suitable offer arrives, allowing Trafford to seek regular minutes and push for a senior England call-up.

With his contract, which runs until 2030, providing a solid platform for negotiation, a bidding war could push the fee towards £30million or more.

As the summer window approaches, Trafford’s next destination could significantly shape his career trajectory.

Villa currently appear best placed to strike, but much will depend on how the final weeks of the season unfold for all parties involved.

Latest Aston Villa news: Rogers in demand / Sancho transfer battle

Meanwhile, my colleague, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an update last week that Manchester United interim manager, Michael Carrick, has urged his club to launch a move for Villa superstar Morgan Rogers.

Carrick is very keen on a reunion with the former Middlesbrough star, who he managed during his time at the club, though it would take a record-breaking bid for the Red Devils to stand a chance of getting him.

In other news, we understand that Aston Villa are pushing to sign Jadon Sancho on a free transfer once his loan from Man Utd expires, but they face mounting competition.

Sources indicate that Sancho’s former club, Borussia Dortmund, want to bring him back, while RB Leizpig are also exploring a move for the winger.

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