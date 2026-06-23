Aston Villa are currently leading the pursuit of West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen, with TEAMtalk sources confirming their strong desire to bring the 29-year-old to the Midlands this summer.

Unai Emery is understood to be a big admirer of Bowen’s versatility, work rate and goal threat, viewing him as an ideal addition to bolster the attack ahead of another Premier League and European campaign.

The 22-time capped England international has long been one of West Ham’s most important players. He notched an impressive nine goals and 11 assists in the Premier League this season, but was unable to prevent his team’s relegation.

TEAMtalk understands personal terms are not expected to pose a problem, with Villa confident they can agree a lucrative deal with Bowen.

However, the overall transfer is viewed as highly complicated.

No official bid has yet been submitted, as the Midlands club continue to explore the most effective approach to West Ham while managing their own financial constraints and need for player sales.

West Ham are determined not to lose their remaining star players despite their relegation. Nuno Espirito Santo has committed to staying at the London Stadium on the understanding that big-name players like Bowen will stay, to help mount an immediate promotion challenge. But the reality of the situation is very different.

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West Ham likely to lose Bowen despite strong stance

The Hammers are remaining firm on their stance on Bowen, reluctant to allow sales that would further weaken a squad already facing a difficult campaign in the second tier.

However, the understanding with Espirito Santo has been met with skepticism by sources, who know the reality of top players staying with a club after a drop to the second tier.

For Bowen, who has four years left on his contract, the situation is delicate.

He is not actively pushing for an exit due to his love for the club, but sources indicate the opportunity to continue playing Premier League football, and in the Champions League with a side like Villa, would be extremely hard to reject.

Many of West Ham’s top talents are understandably unenthusiastic about dropping into the Championship and the reality of holding onto all of them is not looking good for the club.

Mateus Fernandes is another example, with Manchester United increasingly confident of signing the West Ham midfielder, despite rival interest from Tottenham.

While Villa hold the advantage in the race for Bowen for now, West Ham’s resolve means any deal will require significant persistence and likely a substantial offer, putting off a number of suitors.

Any deal for Bowen could drag on in this window as West Ham fight to keep key players and the elite players fight to play at the highest level.

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