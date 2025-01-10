Jhon Duran wants to leave Aston Villa after a PSG approach for him

Paris-Saint Germain have contacted Aston Villa over a move for striker Jhon Duran, who is keen to move to the Ligue 1 giants, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Duran has been in scintillating form this season. After multiple strikes from the bench, he’s been given the nod over Ollie Watkins at times, and has reached 12 goals in all competitions.

Unsurprisingly, he has piqued the interest of some big clubs, who may well be able to offer him more regular football than the seven starts he’s made this season – five coming between the Premier League and Champions League.

TEAMtalk can reveal that PSG have approached Villa to speak about the conditions of his signing. What’s more, the Colombian forward is eager on the move.

He landed himself in hot water by seemingly attempting to push for a West Ham move in the summer, making the Hammers sign on a social media video, so it’s of little surprise that he’d be open to moving to a much bigger side.

Talks had reportedly been set for Villa to discuss a swap involving Duran and Randal Kolo-Muani. However, TEAMtalk is aware that Tottenham are pushing hard for the PSG man.

Previously, TEAMtalk sources stated it would take £80million for Duran to be sold, and though that seems to remain the case from the club’s point of view, Duran’s representatives are trying to bring the price down so their client can leave.

Aston Villa round-up: Malen terms agreed

Aston Villa are said to have agreed personal terms with Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen.

However, they have reportedly been told by the German outfit that they’ll have to pay between £25-30million to land him.

The Villans are also said to have opened talks for Celta Vigo’s Oscar Mingueza, who’s said to be one of their main targets.

Meanwhile, Louie Barry, who recently returned from loan to Stockport in order to be sent to a higher level by Villa, has breathed life into a move to Sunderland, liking a social media post hoping he’d turn out for the Black Cats.

